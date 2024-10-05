What Esteban Ocon said about Oliver Bearman ahead of new Haas partnership

Esteban Ocon has been effusive in his praise of future Haas team-mate Oliver Bearman, calling him a “remarkable talent” as they get ready to partner each other in 2025.

Bearman earned a unique distinction in Azerbaijan in September, becoming the first driver in Formula 1 history to score points on his first two starts, while driving for two different teams in the process in Ferrari and Haas respectively.

Esteban Ocon dubs Oliver Bearman ‘remarkable talent’ ahead of Haas F1 2025 partnership

Ocon was signed for Haas to replace the Sauber/Audi-bound Nico Hulkenberg next year, after it was confirmed his relationship with Alpine would end at the conclusion of this season.

It was subsequently confirmed that Ferrari junior Bearman will step up to Formula 1 on a full-time basis to partner him, having impressed on his stand-in debut at short notice in Saudi Arabia for the Scuderia in place of the unwell Carlos Sainz, before scoring points again for Haas in Azerbaijan while replacing the banned Kevin Magnussen.

Bearman had already been set an increased schedule of six FP1 sessions for the 2024 season as Haas and Ferrari evaluated his potential for a seat in 2025, and the British teenager has already impressed in his early showings in Formula 1.

With an experienced race-winning team-mate to go up against season, Ocon said that to have gained F1 experience this year is an added bonus for both Bearman and Haas.

“Yeah, for sure,” Ocon responded to reporters when asked if he expects Bearman to push him next season.

“What he’s done in Baku was really remarkable and I knew it.

How the F1 2024 title fight is building ahead of final six races

👉 The ultimate F1 2024 title calculator: How Lando Norris could beat Max Verstappen

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

“I think everyone in the paddock knew that he’s a remarkable talent and what he’s done was very impressive, to be on pace straightaway at such a technical track.

“I’ve been looking at his lap in F2 when he had the steering bent and he was on pole, and that tells you everything – it tells you that he’s at ease straightaway, whatever car he’s driving.

“It’s great for him, for the team, for myself, that he’s going to have some good experience before heading into the full season next year.”

When asked if the two had been able to get to know each other much yet, Ocon added: “We’ve chatted a little bit but we’ve been so busy that unfortunately not enough.

“We are going to be spending time a lot this winter and be able to catch up, so I’m not afraid on that side. It’s been really good to see him shine at Baku and I’m pleased for him and the team.”

Read next: Revealed: Your verdict on the biggest talking points of the F1 2024 season