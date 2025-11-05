Esteban Ocon has joined Max Verstappen in unveiling a fresh helmet design for the Sao Paulo GP, wearing a design created by a fan.

Ocon had teased a change in helmet colours would be on the way at Interlagos, with the French driver having taken his most recent podium there last season, while driving for Alpine.

Esteban Ocon reveals fan-designed helmet for Sao Paulo GP

Ocon revealed his new helmet, designed by a fan named Fernanda, which evolves on his red-and-black colours for the season so far by including the colours of the Brazilian flag towards the rear, along with the motif for ‘Senna Forever’, and the familiar ‘S’ logo made famous by one of the sport’s greats.

The French driver posted a thank you message to all who submitted a design proposal for this weekend, admitting it was “so difficult to choose just one” among the many “real works of art” sent his way.

Ocon said on social media: “Thank you Fernanda for your beautiful design. I love it and I can’t wait to wear it on track in Brazil.”

Fernanda wrote when submitting the design, which Ocon later shared: “The helmet blends the warm colours of a Brazilian sunset with greens and oranges that bring to mind nature, birds, and lush vegetation.

“On the back, a bird silhouette symbolises freedom and movement, with a “north” pointing upward where Esteban’s parents’ initials sit, representing guidance and family roots.

“Small stickers and details highlight personal touches and sources of inspiration, like Ayrton Senna’s S and logo, paying tribute to the legendary driver in his home country.

“The result is a helmet that combines emotion, identity, and homage, connecting nature, family, and the thrill of speed. Essentially, the design reflects a guiding idea for life: always look forward, build your present, and keep your “north” aligned with what gives your life purpose.

“I hope Esteban can feel the emotion, identity, and passion behind this work, and that it resonates with all of you as much as it does with me.”

It will be a happy return to Interlagos for Ocon, given his love of the circuit and the Brazilian fans.

With Haas teammate Oliver Bearman having finished one place behind the podium in Mexico City, the team is taking a positive mentality into the weekend, with an intense battle brewing lower down the Constructors’ standings.

He said ahead of the weekend: “I can’t wait to go back to Brazil, a country that is very dear to me.

“I’m lucky enough to have a lot of support there, and I hold many great memories from my time racing there as well. Of course, personally, last year’s podium was a very special moment in my career.

“Brazilians are very passionate and knowledgeable fans, and it’s always a pleasure to race in front of them.”

