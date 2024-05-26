Esteban Ocon responds on social media after race-ending Pierre Gasly collision

Esteban Ocon has apologised for his part in the collision he had with Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The two drivers went through the narrow right-hander of Portier side-by-side on the opening lap, but the pair collided wheels and Ocon was sent airborne, landing hard and damaging his car to an extent that ended his race.

The collision drew the ire of Gasly on team radio in the heat of the moment, querying: “What did he do?! What did he do? Why did he try to attack me? Oh my gosh.”

While Gasly was able to get going again at the restart, however, Ocon was not – and brought home a point after crossing the line tenth on Sunday.

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin also voiced his anger at the incident having taken place, hinting at “consequences” for his driver.

“It’s sad to see this kind of incident,” he told Canal+.

“It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see. Esteban’s attack was totally out of circumstances.

“It was exactly what we didn’t want to see and we’re going to draw the consequences. We’re going to make a tough decision.

“If we were fighting for a podium finish at the end of the race, why not, and still… But there, on the first lap, at Le Portier, frankly, it wasn’t the place to make an attack, leaving zero room for his teammate.”

In response, Ocon took responsibility for the collision between team-mates, apologising to his team in the process.

In a post on social media which went out while the race was still taking place, Ocon wrote: “Today’s incident was my fault, the gap was too small in the end and I apologise to the team on this one. Hoping for a deserved points-finish for the team today.”

Speaking separately to media including PlanetF1.com after his abrupt exit from the race, he added: “You have to take care but, at the same time, we are doing 120 percent to be trying to get inside the top 10, for me, for Pierre.

“We saw it yesterday, we pushed to the limit a lot in qualifying. Mistakes happen. That’s it.”

