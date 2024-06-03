Esteban Ocon has teased that he will announce his plans for the F1 2025 season “very soon” after it was confirmed that he will leave Alpine at the end of F1 2024.

Alpine announced on Monday that Ocon will leave the team at the expiry of his contract at the end of the F1 2024, having spent a total of five seasons with the Enstone-based outfit.

Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of F1 2024

Ocon claimed his first F1 victory with Alpine at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, as well as collecting two additional podium finishes at Sakhir 2020 and Monaco 2023.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of teams for next season, including Ferrari customers Haas, Williams and Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber team upon their official F1 entry in F1 2026.

Ocon is thought to feature prominently on Audi’s list of alternatives if top target Carlos Sainz is unattainable.

How will F1’s silly season end?

At the recent Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, meanwhile, Ocon told media including PlanetF1.com that he still considers himself a Mercedes junior driver, sparking speculation that he is hoping to replace seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton in F1 2025.

Ocon, who took his first steps in F1 with Alpine (then competing under the banner of Lotus-Renault) a decade ago, has paid tribute to the team – and teased that he will provide an update on his F1 2025 plans in the near future.

He said: “It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1.

“While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.

“We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

“I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Ocon’s departure creates a vacancy alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine, with the team commenting that their F1 2025 driver lineup “will be announced in due course.”

