Christian Horner made his feelings clear on Max Verstappen’s future and responded to claims from his father Jos that sparked conversation in Austria.

With PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher in attendance at the Red Bull Ring on Friday along with the world’s press, Horner was a popular figure in the media room during the team principals’ press conference as he was asked about the news.

Every word from Christian Horner in Austria as he addresses Max Verstappen’s future and Jos Verstappen’s claims

Q: [Max] confirmed yesterday that he’s going to remain with the team in 2025. There has been a lot of speculation about that this year. I know you’ll say he’s got a contract until 2028, but is it reassuring for you that he’s actually come out and said that now?

CH: “It only reaffirms everything that we already know. Max is an important part of our team. He’s had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull Racing cars, his three world championships so far and he’s a crucial member of the team. He enjoys being part of the team. He’s got a tremendous group around him. And we know what the future looks like. And, you know, obviously a lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere and sometimes one just thinks that that’s a distraction tactic that’s just thrown in because you have to question what are the motives obviously behind that and the driver that’s created all the movement in the market had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on and chose to leave and left a vacancy at Mercedes, which is why there has now been obviously a little bit of speculation as to who will fill that seat, but it won’t be Max Verstappen.”

Q: Are we seeing the best version of Max that we’ve yet seen in Formula 1? I mean, some of his races recently have been outstanding.

CH: “He’s been absolutely outstanding. I think what you’re seeing is a driver that just continues to evolve and continues to develop. And I think that you’re seeing drives of the calibre that the greats in the sport were capable of delivering, the Ayrton Sennas, the Jim Clarks. You’ve only got to look through the generation and I think that’s what we’re seeing with Max. Those key moments, the big moments, are what defines any outstanding sportsman or woman. And that’s what he’s delivering. And we’ve seen it under pressure delivering in recent races. And that’s also in combination with the team, because obviously the team is under pressure as well. We’ve managed to win, what, three of the last four races, and they’ve all been hard-won victories. And Max just continues to surprise us with the levels that he’s able to achieve and hit.”

Q: I’m sure you’re aware of some reports in the Dutch media claiming that you vetoed Jos Verstappen being filmed during the Legends Parade and Jos’ reaction to it, which was, ‘this is kindergarten, childish, and I am completely done with him’. Now, there’s always two sides to every story. So what’s yours?

CH: “Look, I’ve been made aware that… The Legends Parade is something that is organised by the circuit. There was no veto from my side or anything like that. And I’m sure the Legends will be in action later.”

More on the Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen news from Austria

Q: Just following on from that, Christian, how is your relationship with Jos these days? Because this seems to be a kind of return to the flashpoints we had at the start of the season, with some comments being played out in the press. Is it a good relationship between you? and how’s the relationship with Max as well and beyond that?

CH: “Well, the relationship with Max has always been very good, very strong. And he’s a key part of our team. And he’s our driver. He’s the one that is important, obviously, to have a strong relationship with. I’ve never had an issue with any of our drivers’ fathers in the past. And whatever Jos’s issues are, I’ve really got nothing to comment on.”

Q: Firstly, how did Max’s dad take the news that he’s obviously made yesterday, that he is staying put? And secondly, the Toto element still puzzles me. He keeps saying he’s interested in Max. And he’s even saying now, even with Max coming out and saying, I’m staying, and he’s like, well, is he? He’s not too sure. Why does he keep on saying that? Why do you think?

CH: “I mean, that’s a question you’d have to ask Toto. I thought Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference yesterday. He’s always been absolutely consistent with that with the team. So, yeah, why Toto? I think it’s purely a tactic of distraction. Of course, if he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”

Q: Another one for you, Christian. I think we all understand now that you have a pretty good relationship to Max, but not so much to Jos. But isn’t it important for you, as a team principal, to have a good relationship to the father of your driver as well? Because we all know how important racing driver dads are for the sons.

CH: “My interest is in the performance of the team. We have a wonderful team. We’ve got great drivers. And in Max, we’ve got the best driver in the world. And he came to our team as a young man. And he’s grown and grown in stature. He’s grown as a driver and as a human being. And I think the way he conducts himself, the way he works with the team is outstanding. And that is my key interest, and it’s about the performance of the team. It’s about how the team works. And of course, we’ve enjoyed tremendous success. Despite the distractions of this year, we’ve still won 70% of the races, including two Sprint races and seven poles. We lead both World Championships. So yeah, you can’t control everything in life. I can’t control relationships with drivers’ fathers. But my focus is on the performance of our drivers, the performance of our team. And that’s where we’ll remain.”

Q: Christian. Another one for you. I’m aware of the fact you’re not willing to talk about your relation with Jos. What would you like to say to all the Dutch fans? Because there are loads of them here who are looking forward to see Jos driving in the RB8.

CH: “Well, I mean the Dutch fans are some of the best in the world in the following that they have for Max is outstanding and the support and the passion that they have and how well equipped they come to the campsites. They’re phenomenal and it’s great to see tens of thousands of them here and we hope to put on a great display and hopefully Max will be able to do that.”

Q: How did your relationship with Jos change over the years and where did it went wrong?

CH: “I don’t think it’s really helpful to continue talking on the topic of Jos. I think our focus is very much on Max. He’s our driver. He’s who we have a contract with. And he’s who we’re focused on trying to win this Grand Prix with.”

