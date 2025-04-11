The resignation of Robert Reid, former FIA deputy president of sport, has raised further questions about the state of F1’s sanctioning body by becoming only the latest in an ongoing series of departures and resignations.

In light of Reid’s resignation, former FIA chief executive Natalie Robyn has spoken publicly about her experiences with the organization for the first time.

Ex-FIA chief reveals lack of “professional processes”

In May of 2024, after just 18 months in her role as chief executive officer for the FIA, Natalie Robyn and the sanctioning body parted ways.

What was described at the time as a decision made “by mutual agreement” has been revealed to be a forced resignation after disagreements with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Speaking to BBC Sport in her first interview since leaving the FIA, Robyn stated, “During my tenure as CEO, I worked under challenging circumstances to strengthen the federation’s governance framework and upgrade its operational transparency.

“The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges.

“When professional processes are not adhered to and stakeholders are excluded from decision-making, it undermines the foundation of a strong organisation.

“I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution.”

Regarding the departure of Reid, Robyn added, “I worked closely with Robert during my time at the FIA and I have a great deal of respect for him and of course his commitment to the future of motorsport.”

According to BBC Sport, Robyn was advised to leave the FIA after “raising questions about the general governance of the organisation and its professional practices, including finances in the president’s office.”

Robyn and Reid are only two of several FIA personnel who have vacated their roles since Ben Sulayem took over as president in December of 2021.

Other personnel include Niels Wittich (former F1 race director who was fired before the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix), Tim Mayer (former steward who was fired before the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix), Janette Tan (former deputy Formula 2 race director), Tim Nielsen (sporting director), Tim Goss (technical director), Deborah Mayer (head of commission for women), Jacob Bangsgaard (secretary general of mobility), and Luke Skipper (director of communications).

While many of those people have declined to speak out, those who have done so have painted a challenging picture of the FIA.

Mayer, for example, expressed disappointment that he was fired via text message after being a loyal volunteer at the FIA for over 15 years.

Wittich, too, stated that he “saw no indications that anything wasn’t working or that there was any reason to make a personnel change,” and that he was not afforded a reason for his firing.

