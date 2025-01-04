Explained: F1’s points system and how drivers earned points in the past

Formula 1’s current points-scoring system is just the latest evolution of a system that has changed on numerous occasions throughout the sport’s history.

The Formula 1 World Championships, ie. the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, are decided based on which driver, and team, scores the most points over the course of the race calendar.

What is Formula 1’s current points system?

F1 2025:

Formula 1’s current points system for F1 2025 has been in place since 2010, and awards points to the top 10 finishers of a Grand Prix.

Points: Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers on the following basis.

1. 25 points 2. 18 points 3. 15 points 4. 12 points 5. 10 points 6. 8 points 7. 6 points 8. 4 points 9. 2 points 10. 1 point

Fastest lap: A fastest lap point is not awarded under the current points scoring system, in what was a late revision to the regulations for the season. Between 2019 and 2024, a fastest lap point was awarded before the F1 Commission voted to remove this. This point was only awarded if the driver setting the fastest lap finished in the top 10 and, between 2022 and ’24, was only awarded in races of 50% duration or longer.

Other awarded points: With the fastest lap point removed once again, the only way drivers can score points outside of their Grand Prix finishing position is to finish in the top eight in a Sprint race. The Sprint is a short race held on select weekends during a championship, with the top eight finishers awarded points on a sliding scale of 8 to 1.

When the Sprint was first introduced, at three events in 2021, only the top three finishers could score points.

What have been F1’s previous points-scoring systems?

F1 2003 – 2009:

The points system between 2003 and 2009 saw points awarded to the top eight finishers of a Grand Prix, as follows.

1. 10 points 2. 8 points 3. 6 points 4. 5 points 5. 4 points 6. 3 points 7. 2 points 8. 1 point

F1 1991 – 2002:

The points system between 1991 and 2002 saw points awarded to the top six finishers of a Grand Prix, as follows.

1. 10 points 2. 6 points 3. 4 points 4. 3 points 5. 2 points 6. 1 point

F1 1961 – 1990:

The points system between 1962 and 1990 saw points awarded to the top six finishers of a Grand Prix, as follows.

1. 9 points 2. 6 points 3. 4 points 4. 3 points 5. 2 points 6. 1 point

How the championships were decided: However, while the points system was straightforward, the championship-winning position was not quite as straightforward. Rather than being an easy tally of the total points scored, the championship was decided by dismissing some bad results.

For instance, between 1981 and 1990, a driver’s points tally was decided based on their best 11 results from the championship. If, for example, there were 16 races in a championship, that meant each driver’s five worst results would not count towards their tally.

Between 1967 and 1980, this figure changed almost every year.

In 1979, only a driver’s best eight results counted towards the championship. To make it even more complicated, four of these results came from the first seven races, with one bad result dropped. The other four came from the last eight races, with two bad results dropped.

Just two years prior, in 1977, the championship had been decided based on a driver’s best 15 results – eight results from the first nine races, and seven results from the last eight races.

In 1961, ’62, and ’66, a driver’s best five results decided their final points tally. In 1963, ’64, and ’65, a driver’s best six results decided their final points tally. Not confusing at all back then, was it?

Oh wait, yes it was – in 1961, the winning driver in a Grand Prix would earn nine points for the Driver’s Championship but the same result would only score eight points for the Constructors’…

F1 1960:

The points system in 1960 saw points awarded to the top six finishers of a Grand Prix, as follows.

1. 8 points 2. 6 points 3. 4 points 4. 3 points 5. 2 points 6. 1 point

A driver’s top six finishes would decide their final points tally.

F1 1950 – 1959:

The points system between 1950 and 1959 saw points awarded to the top five finishers of a Grand Prix, as follows.

1. 8 points 2. 6 points 3. 4 points 4. 3 points 5. 2 points

Fastest Lap: The driver who set the fastest lap of the race would be awarded one point, a rule that disappeared after 1959 and didn’t reappear until 2019.

How the championships were decided: Again, this was complicated by it being down to a driver’s best results counting, rather than a full combined points tally.

The Constructors’ Championship didn’t exist until 1958, meaning it was Drivers’ Championship glory only between 1950 and ’58.

Between 1950 and ’53, only a driver’s best four results counted to the championship.

Between 1954 and ’57, only a driver’s best five results counted to the championship.

In 1958, this went up to the best six results – the same criteria applied for the inaugural Constructors’ Championship. In 1959, it was the best five results for both championships.

