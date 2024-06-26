Helmut Marko was happy to see Mercedes record back-to-back podiums in the upgraded W15 as their success could help Red Bull retain the championship trophies.

10 races into this season Red Bull are leading the Constructors’ Championship ahead of Ferrari, but they’re only 60 points up.

Helmut Marko wants Mercedes’ help to retain the titles

That’s a huge difference compared to last year’s points after round 10 when Red Bull were 208 points to the good over Mercedes.

But there is a silver light, if you will, in the Red Bull tunnel in the form of Mercedes.

Only fourth in the Constructors’ Championship where they have fewer than half of Red Bull’s 330 points, Mercedes sit on back-to-back P3 and P4 results with the latter in Spain keeping Ferrari off the podium and away from the big points.

Another leap forward and Mercedes could even be getting in McLaren’s way, at least that’s what Marko hopes will happen.

“If Mercedes comes now, that will be a good fit for us and our World Championship calculations,” he told OE24.

Marko on ‘Verstappen faster than his own car’ headline

After last year’s near-whitewash where Red Bull won 21 of 22 Grands Prix, this season they’ve lost three of 10 and have been pushed to the line twice by McLaren in Imola and again in Spain.

Lando Norris was the fastest driver on the track in the latter part of the race and cut his eight-second deficit to Verstappen to just two at the line.

Acknowledging that Red Bull no longer have the fastest car, Marko says it is Verstappen who is making the difference.

“Exactly,” he said when that was put to him before warning: “But Max can’t drive at the limit like that for an entire season. The overtaking manoeuvre that put him in the lead was extraordinary even for him.”

Told that Bild claimed ‘Verstappen is faster than his own car’, Marko replied: “That sums it up well. Max wins because he is so confident, and not because the car is so good.”

Marko also said Red Bull need Sergio Perez to step up and help his team-mate after another lacklustre Grand Prix weekend ended with the Mexican driver P8 and a minute down on Verstappen.

“Checo started much further back. But that’s true. Now that everything is coming together like this, you can’t afford any weaknesses,” said the 81-year-old.

