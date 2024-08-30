Explained: IndyCar’s unique qualifying format for doubleheader races on oval tracks

IndyCar will hit the asphalt at the historic Milwaukee Mile this weekend for a doubleheader comprising two of the final three races of the season — and the championship will be shaped by qualifying.

While some race series field two different qualifying sessions for doubleheader weekends, IndyCar has a unique qualifying format that’s as fun to watch as it is important for the drivers.

IndyCar’s unique doubleheader qualifying

In any one IndyCar season, there are several different qualifying formats that take place. At oval tracks except for the Indy 500, drivers set two fast laps, and their qualifying time for the race is determined by determining the average of those two laps.

At the Indy 500, drivers can take two warm-up laps, then must take four green-flag laps. Their qualifying speed is determined by the average of those four laps.

At road courses, the field is divided in half to run two separate qualifying sessions, with the fastest six drivers from each half of the grid moving on to the next segment of qualifying known as the Fast 12. Those 12 drivers then compete to make it into the Fast Six. Those six drivers then compete for pole position.

But at oval doubleheaders, things look a little different.

Each driver still runs two green-flag qualifying laps, but instead of taking the average of those two laps, each lap will serve as the qualifying time for one of the two races.

So, the driver’s Lap 1 time and speed will qualify the driver for Race 1. The driver’s Lap 2 time and speed will qualify the driver for Race 2.

Of course, this structure makes it extremely important to sort out any car handling issues as soon as possible during practice. Otherwise, you’ll be left battling through the field.

Single-car qualifying is fascinating on oval tracks; in IndyCar, drivers qualify in reverse championship order, so you’re able to watch the cars slowly get faster throughout the qualifying session..

During a normal oval weekend, single-car qualifying is a tense event. There is no guarantee that the driver in provisional pole will remain there by the end of the event.

Watching that happen twice in a row, though, was fascinating. Drivers quick on lap one didn’t necessarily have the consistency to echo that performance on lap two. Drivers who had a miserable first lap could come back for a strong second.

It’s a smart way to make efficient use of track time during a jam-packed doubleheader weekend.



There are three races remaining on the IndyCar calendar, and two of them will take place this weekend in Wisconsin. Alex Palou leads the championship, but the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has yet to take victory on an oval track — and ovals are all that remain.

By contrast, his closest competition is Team Penske’s Will Power. Power has winning experience at Milwaukee, and he’s one of the most impressive oval racers of his era.

Power took a dominant win last weekend in Portland where Alex Palou was expected to expand his points lead. Now, Power is expected to take victory, and the tides of the championship could swing in his favor.

