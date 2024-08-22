Explained: Why there is currently no comment section in PlanetF1.com articles

You may have noticed something a little different when reading through one of our articles: the comments section is missing.

Here is why that has happened and why it is only a temporary measure…

A new, updated comments section is on the way…

As lots of readers will know, we have been using a platform called Vuukle for many years but we, along with every other site within the Planet Sport network, are making the switch to a new platform called Viafoura – which will also see the introduction of live blogs added to the site – and that will be rolled out in the coming days.

At the moment, you can consider us in between commenting platforms for the time being, but you will soon be able to post comments and talk about all things F1 again. Thanks for your patience!

What can you tell me about the new commenting system?

Well, first of all, it will be completely free to use. But, once live, in order to leave comments on websites within the Planet Sport network, all users must register and log in to comment on stories, in accordance with our website Terms and Conditions and Privacy notice.

Key features and benefits of creating an account (when we’re live!)

– Comments can be edited or deleted up to five minutes after they are posted

– All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell which is present in the comment section as well as in the sticky header. In this tray, you have the ability to:

– See your comment history and any users you are following/following you

– Follow/Unfollow Users

– Mute Users

– See where conversations are most active

– Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment

– Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments

– Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow

– Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment

Once the new Viafoura system is in place, we will give you more details and, most importantly, explain to you how to post! Don’t worry, it will be very straightforward.

