Explained: The unusual pit lane rule that has half the grid in trouble

Half of the grid are being investigated after an unusual rule was brought into question during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was the first to be picked up on the rule shortly followed by Pierre Gasly but it was initially not clear what either driver had done to warrant an investigation.

A few moments later though, the FIA revealed it was to do with pit crew members potentially not wearing the required eye protection during a stop.

The rule in question is 34.13 of the sporting regulations which states:

“Team personnel are only allowed in the pit lane immediately before they are required to work

on a car and must withdraw as soon as the work is complete.

“All team personnel carrying out any work on a car in the pit lane when the car is in its pit stop

position during the qualifying session, the sprint shootout, the sprint session or during a race

pit stop, must be wearing helmets which meet or exceed the requirements of ECE 22.05 –

“European motorcycle road helmet, DOT – USA motorcycle road helmet or JIS T8133-2015, class

2 – JPN protective helmets for automobile users. The use of appropriate eye protection is

compulsory.”

In total, five drivers are being investigated but it will most likely be a team fine rather than any time penalty.

Shortly after the chequered flag, the stewards announced that a representative of each team was required to report to them at 19:45 local time to discuss the matter.

More to come