Explained: Why did Max Verstappen escape penalty for Lewis Hamilton collision?

Max Verstappen wasn’t given a penalty for his clumsy overtake attempt on Lewis Hamilton at Turn 1, and the stewards have explained why.

Verstappen launched an ambitious overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of the race at the Hungaroring, resulting in the pair making contact as Verstappen’s left-rear tyre went over Hamilton’s right front and pitched the Red Bull into the air.

FIA stewards explain reasoning for no Max Verstappen penalty

Astonishingly, despite the extent of the clash and the subsequent landing for the Red Bull, both drivers were able to resume the race without much by way of repercussion – Hamilton finished the race in the same third place he’d been in when Verstappen attacked, while the Dutch driver lost just one position as Charles Leclerc got back past him in the turmoil.

However, the stewards were eager to have a look at the incident and, for the second time in three races, Verstappen found himself under investigation for a clash with another car – putting his fifth-place finish in danger, if the 10-second penalty he was given for a smaller clash with Lando Norris in Austria was anything to go by.

But, a few hours after the race, the stewards announced their decision, with no penalty being meted out to Verstappen for the incident. Indeed, said the stewards, it was actually Lewis Hamilton who could have done more to avoid the collision…

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), and team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshaling system data, video, timing, telemetry, and in-car video evidence,” said the stewards afterward.

“On the approach to Turn 1, both [Hamilton] and [Verstappen] overtook Car 23 (Alex Albon). [Hamilton] returned to the racing line before the braking zone and commenced to turn into Turn 1.

“[Verstappen] approached the turn faster than on previous laps (due to DRS) and braked at the same point as previously. [Verstappen] argued that [Hamilton] was changing direction under braking.

“[Hamilton] stated that he was simply following his normal racing line (which was confirmed by examination of video and telemetry evidence of previous laps).

“It was clear that [Verstappen] locked up both front wheels on the approach to Turn 1 prior to any impact occurring but missing the normal cornering line for a typical overtaking manoeuvre.

“[Hamilton] stated that this was a racing incident, whilst [Verstappen] argued that this was a case of changing direction under braking.

“The Stewards do not consider this to be a typical case of ‘changing direction under braking’ although it is our determination that [Hamilton] could have done more to avoid the collision.

“Accordingly, we determine that no driver was predominantly to blame and decide to take no further action.”

What did Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have to say about the incident?

Verstappen, who wasn’t in a particularly great mood as he spoke to the media following the race, felt he was in no way to blame for the incident.

“I got a lot of s**t thrown at me in Austria where people said I was moving under the braking, blah, blah, blah,” Verstappen said.

“I positioned my car in the initial movement and then I kept it straight.

“But today, under braking, he just kept turning to the right. That’s why I also locked up because I was, of course, going for the move, but I saw the car on the outside just kept coming at me.

“Otherwise, we would have crashed already before that. I had to try and stop the car and that’s why I had to lock up.”

Hamilton, speaking to the media in the press conference after finishing third, offered an olive branch to Verstappen by saying he felt it had been a racing incident.

“I got to the braking zone, and then Max appeared, to overtake the car behind me, so I moved over to defend,” he said.

“I left enough room on the inside, but Max locked up, and he was going a different trajectory to me. I was going towards, around the corner, and he came shooting across.

“It felt like a racing incident. And it’s easy to make mistakes like that. And so I don’t feel there should be any hostility. But of course, from his side, there always will be.”

