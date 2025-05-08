Former Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer thinks Formula 1 needs a 12th team — and he wants to be the man to lead the charge.

Cadillac has proven that F1 would be pleased to sign additional teams if the value proposition is there, and Szafnauer believes he has what it takes.

Otmar Szafnauer sees “room for a 12th team” in Formula 1

For years, Formula 1 has operated with no more than 10 teams, but when the FIA opened up an expression of interest for prospective teams in 2023, there was no shortage of interested parties.

Only one team made the cut, and only after plenty of finagling on the part of Formula One Management and the team itself. That team, Cadillac, will enter the sport in 2026, with the goal of building its very own power units by 2029.

The decision to open the doors to that particular outfit has already proven the value of expanding the grid — and former Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer thinks there’s even more room to grow.

Understanding Cadillac F1:

👉 Cadillac F1: Everything you need to know about the new 11th team

👉 Cadillac F1: Who are the key personnel at America’s latest Formula 1 team?

“In my 28 years, there was a time where we had 12 teams in F1,” Szafnauer said during Miami Grand Prix: Fuelling the City’s Global Spotlight, an event in Miami co-hosted by Axios and The Race.

“And prior to me joining – I signed my contract [with BAR] in ‘97 and joined in ’98 – there were even more, when they used to have pre-qualifying.

“So I think there’s room for a 12th team. And if a 12th team does happen, I want to be prepared, in order to be the successful bidder for the 12th team. So that’s what I’ve been working on.”

Szafnauer argues that there’s “definitely enough space for 12 teams,” with 24 cars on track being better than 22 and additional talented drivers being afforded seats in the top level of international motorsport.

“Cadillac was given the 11th spot,” he said. “I believe there were five bidders or five applicants for that spot, and one was chosen by the FIA, which was Cadillac, and eventually by F1, or Liberty.

“So I would imagine when they open up the bidding process for that 12th team, there will be more than one applicant. So I want to be in a position to make sure that my application will be the best amongst those that will apply.”

Though the era of team owners serving as team principals is long behind us, Szafnauer noted that the bosses who are able to marry their business savvy with an engineering focus are those who have found the best success.

“If you can do both, and Toto can, I think you gain efficiencies,” he said.

“You don’t have to rely on somebody else. You lead the team yourself in both the commercial aspect as well as the technology aspect, and both are important these days.

“So yeah, you definitely gain efficiencies, and if you’re owner/manager, you have a bit of skin in the game. Although there’s huge passion in F1, there’s just a little bit more.”

But will we see a 12th F1 team any time in the near future?

Considering how long it took Cadillac to find the right strategy to make it to the big leagues, it is hard to imagine F1 and the FIA being quick to approve a 12th outfit — but that hasn’t stopped Szafnauer from feeling confident in his own approach.

Read next: How Cadillac aims to finally embody the ‘American dream’ in F1