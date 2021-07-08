F1 2021 game driver ratings revealed

The driver ratings for the F1 2021 video game have been announced, and it’s fair to say there are some interesting calls…

Max Verstappen’s rating has been raised to equal that of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris out-scores team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren’s scores.

When the official Formula 1 Twitter account shared the news, the replies were filled with people who thought changes were required.

According to Formula 1’s announcement on their website, the driver ratings have been compiled on five metrics:

Experience – Based on the number of races a driver has competed in during their career Racecraft – Based on positions gained or lost in a race, compared to the average for a given grid slot Awareness – A measure of the driver’s ability to avoid incidents and penalties in a race Pace – A measure of a driver’s best lap times – the closer they are to the fastest lap in a race, the higher the score Overall – Which takes into account all of the above, calculated with a weighted average

The hosts of Planet F1’s podcast, Torquing Point, were lucky enough to get copies of the game early and play the brand-new game mode, Braking Point – following the story of young rookie Aiden Jackson and his first moves in Formula 1.

F1 2021 driver ratings

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

Overall rating: 95

Experience: 92

Racecraft: 94

Awareness: 89

Pace: 98

Valtteri Bottas

Overall rating: 92

Experience: 75

Racecraft: 89

Awareness: 99

Pace: 92

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Overall rating: 95

Experience: 69

Racecraft: 96

Awareness: 96

Pace: 97

Sergio Perez

Overall rating: 87

Experience: 81

Racecraft: 92

Awareness: 84

Pace: 87

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo

Overall rating: 90

Experience: 80

Racecraft: 94

Awareness: 91

Pace: 88

Lando Norris

Overall rating: 91

Experience: 60

Racecraft: 96

Awareness: 99

Pace: 89

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel

Overall rating: 89

Experience: 91

Racecraft: 93

Awareness: 87

Pace: 88

Lance Stroll

Overall rating: 83

Experience: 62

Racecraft: 93

Awareness: 82

Pace: 82

Alpine

Fernando Alonso

Overall rating: 89

Experience: 99

Racecraft: 89

Awareness: 94

Pace: 86

Esteban Ocon

Overall rating: 86

Experience: 60

Racecraft: 93

Awareness: 98

Pace: 79

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Overall rating: 88

Experience: 62

Racecraft: 88

Awareness: 87

Pace: 92

Carlos Sainz

Overall rating: 87

Experience: 69

Racecraft: 88

Awareness: 94

Pace: 85

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

Overall rating: 90

Experience: 59

Racecraft: 92

Awareness: 99

Pace: 89

Yuki Tsunoda

Overall rating: 82

Experience: 46

Racecraft: 88

Awareness: 78

Pace: 86

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen

Overall rating: 87

Experience: 99

Racecraft: 91

Awareness: 84

Pace: 86

Antonio Giovinazzi

Overall rating: 79

Experience: 54

Racecraft: 82

Awareness: 82

Pace: 80

Haas

Mick Schumacher

Overall rating: 76

Experience: 47

Racecraft: 65

Awareness: 81

Pace: 83

Nikita Mazepin

Overall rating: 67

Experience: 47

Racecraft: 65

Awareness: 78

Pace: 66

Williams

George Russell

Overall rating: 84

Experience: 60

Racecraft: 76

Awareness: 99

Pace: 83

Nicholas Latifi

Overall rating: 71

Experience: 55

Racecraft: 69

Awareness: 79

Pace: 70

Codemasters’ F1 2021 will be released on all platforms on Tuesday 13 July as a digital download.

