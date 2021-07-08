F1 2021 game driver ratings revealed
The driver ratings for the F1 2021 video game have been announced, and it’s fair to say there are some interesting calls…
Max Verstappen’s rating has been raised to equal that of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris out-scores team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren’s scores.
When the official Formula 1 Twitter account shared the news, the replies were filled with people who thought changes were required.
According to Formula 1’s announcement on their website, the driver ratings have been compiled on five metrics:
- Experience – Based on the number of races a driver has competed in during their career
- Racecraft – Based on positions gained or lost in a race, compared to the average for a given grid slot
- Awareness – A measure of the driver’s ability to avoid incidents and penalties in a race
- Pace – A measure of a driver’s best lap times – the closer they are to the fastest lap in a race, the higher the score
- Overall – Which takes into account all of the above, calculated with a weighted average
The hosts of Planet F1’s podcast, Torquing Point, were lucky enough to get copies of the game early and play the brand-new game mode, Braking Point – following the story of young rookie Aiden Jackson and his first moves in Formula 1.
F1 2021 driver ratings
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Overall rating: 95
Experience: 92
Racecraft: 94
Awareness: 89
Pace: 98
Valtteri Bottas
Overall rating: 92
Experience: 75
Racecraft: 89
Awareness: 99
Pace: 92
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Overall rating: 95
Experience: 69
Racecraft: 96
Awareness: 96
Pace: 97
Sergio Perez
Overall rating: 87
Experience: 81
Racecraft: 92
Awareness: 84
Pace: 87
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo
Overall rating: 90
Experience: 80
Racecraft: 94
Awareness: 91
Pace: 88
Lando Norris
Overall rating: 91
Experience: 60
Racecraft: 96
Awareness: 99
Pace: 89
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel
Overall rating: 89
Experience: 91
Racecraft: 93
Awareness: 87
Pace: 88
Lance Stroll
Overall rating: 83
Experience: 62
Racecraft: 93
Awareness: 82
Pace: 82
Alpine
Fernando Alonso
Overall rating: 89
Experience: 99
Racecraft: 89
Awareness: 94
Pace: 86
Esteban Ocon
Overall rating: 86
Experience: 60
Racecraft: 93
Awareness: 98
Pace: 79
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Overall rating: 88
Experience: 62
Racecraft: 88
Awareness: 87
Pace: 92
Carlos Sainz
Overall rating: 87
Experience: 69
Racecraft: 88
Awareness: 94
Pace: 85
AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly
Overall rating: 90
Experience: 59
Racecraft: 92
Awareness: 99
Pace: 89
Yuki Tsunoda
Overall rating: 82
Experience: 46
Racecraft: 88
Awareness: 78
Pace: 86
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen
Overall rating: 87
Experience: 99
Racecraft: 91
Awareness: 84
Pace: 86
Antonio Giovinazzi
Overall rating: 79
Experience: 54
Racecraft: 82
Awareness: 82
Pace: 80
Haas
Mick Schumacher
Overall rating: 76
Experience: 47
Racecraft: 65
Awareness: 81
Pace: 83
Nikita Mazepin
Overall rating: 67
Experience: 47
Racecraft: 65
Awareness: 78
Pace: 66
Williams
George Russell
Overall rating: 84
Experience: 60
Racecraft: 76
Awareness: 99
Pace: 83
Nicholas Latifi
Overall rating: 71
Experience: 55
Racecraft: 69
Awareness: 79
Pace: 70
Codemasters’ F1 2021 will be released on all platforms on Tuesday 13 July as a digital download.
