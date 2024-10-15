Max Verstappen is adamant his title fight with Lando Norris will not fracture in the same manner his battle with Lewis Hamilton did in 2021 as the feeling is “very different”.

Verstappen and Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel over the 2021 Drivers’ Championship as the protagonists traded blows on the track, in the standings and in the media.

Max Verstappen: The feeling is very different from 2021

Recording 14 1-2 results in 22 Grands Prix, the race for the 2021 title turned nasty as Hamilton punted Verstappen off the track at Copse on the opening lap at Silverstone with the Dutchman’s impact with the barrier recorded at 51G before Verstappen ended the Italian Grand Prix with Red Bull sitting on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

The intensity of the battle was not helped by Toto Wolff and Christian Horner throwing barbs at one another through the media.

The battle was eventually decided in Vestappen’s favour, the Red Bull driver winning the title on the final lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when he overtook Hamilton after a late Safety Car to win the race and the World title.

It was Verstappen’s first but he’s since gone on to add two more with a fourth on the line this season. He’s leading the Drivers’ Championship ahead of Norris but while momentum on the track belongs with the McLaren driver, Verstappen has a 52-point lead with 180 points still in play.

That means even if Norris wins every one of the last six Grands Prix, claims the fastest lap points and is P1 in the three Sprints, Verstappen only has to finish runner-up to secure his fourth successive title by a single point.

He explained why he’s not expecting the same intensity and rival in the run to the line as he experienced in 2021.

“Yes, because right now we still have four teams at the front, while back then you just had the same two people up front,” he told Motorsport.com.

“Of course, 2021 was my first World Championship, so that was very different already. I think I’m a bit more relaxed about it now. Of course, I want to win and of course, I’m going to do my best to defend that lead. But the feeling is very different from 2021.”

F1 2024: How the World title could change hands

👉The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings ahead of the United States GP

👉The ultimate F1 2024 title calculator: How Lando Norris could beat Max Verstappen

The feeling is different in part because Verstappen and Norris are friends. Even after their Austrian Grand Prix clash, they were quick to clear the air with Verstappen saying his only priority in the midst of all the drama was to preserve his friendship with the Briton.

“The only thing that I cared about is maintaining my relationship with Lando because we are great friends,” he said.

“After the race I said we had to let things cool down because ­emotions run high. We spoke on ­Monday and came to the conclusion that we really enjoyed our battle.”

As for Norris, he conceded he spoke in anger after the Austrian race and that upon reflection it had been good hard racing between the two.

“Some of the things I said after the race was because I was frustrated. There was a lot of adrenaline, lots of emotions and some of the things I said I don’t necessarily believe in,” he said.

“He doesn’t need to ­apologise and I don’t expect an apology. It was good racing, at times close to the edge, but we have spoken about it and we are happy to go racing again.”

Read next: McLaren on alert after Helmut Marko drops new Red Bull US GP prediction