F1 2022 results: Austrian Grand Prix – Qualifying
Here are the latest results from the critical qualifying session for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has snatched a last-gasp pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, pipping the two Ferrari drivers by mere hundredths of a second during the final runs.
The Q3 part of qualifying was marred by two separate crashes for the two Mercedes drivers, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell bringing out the red flags after losing control of their cars.
Despite the lengthy delays, Verstappen kept his head and responded to Ferrari snatching the top two spots by putting in a 1:04.984 at the chequered flag – ensuring that he’ll start from pole position for the Sprint event on Saturday.
Here is our complete report on the qualifying session from the Red Bull Ring.
At the end of Q2, Charles Leclerc had set the pace in both of the first two parts of qualifying. His closest competitor in Q2 was Verstappen, with the reigning World Champion setting the fastest time of practice earlier on Friday.
AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was fastest of those knocked out in Q2, as he placed in 11th, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon. Valtteri Bottas was 13th, but is set to start Sunday’s race from the back as a result of a power unit grid penalty.
Yuki Tsunoda was 14th in the second AlphaTauri, while Lando Norris was knocked out in 15th after a troubled Q2 session in which he expressed a lack of confidence in his brakes and missed out on setting a representative laptime.
Eliminated from Q1 were McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi.
Q3 Results:
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:04.984
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.029
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.0.082
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.420
- George Russell Mercedes +0.447
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.742
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.895
- Mick Schumacher Haas +0.1.027
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.119
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +8.167
Q2 Results:
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.287
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.087
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.188
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.289
- George Russell Mercedes +0.410
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.518
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.607
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.706
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.795
- Mick Schumacher Haas +0.864
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.873
- Alex Albon Williams +0.943
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.032
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.564
- Lando Norris McLaren +20.560
Q1 results:
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.419
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.241
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.433
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.597
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.660
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.724
- George Russell Mercedes +0.816
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.911
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.947
- Mick Schumacher Haas +0.986
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.023
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.044
- Esteban Ocon Alpine+1.049
- Alex Albon Williams +1.097
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.170
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.194
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.428
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.482
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.584
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.664