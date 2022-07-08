Here are the latest results from the critical qualifying session for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.



Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has snatched a last-gasp pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, pipping the two Ferrari drivers by mere hundredths of a second during the final runs.

The Q3 part of qualifying was marred by two separate crashes for the two Mercedes drivers, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell bringing out the red flags after losing control of their cars.

Despite the lengthy delays, Verstappen kept his head and responded to Ferrari snatching the top two spots by putting in a 1:04.984 at the chequered flag – ensuring that he’ll start from pole position for the Sprint event on Saturday.

Here is our complete report on the qualifying session from the Red Bull Ring.

At the end of Q2, Charles Leclerc had set the pace in both of the first two parts of qualifying. His closest competitor in Q2 was Verstappen, with the reigning World Champion setting the fastest time of practice earlier on Friday.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was fastest of those knocked out in Q2, as he placed in 11th, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon. Valtteri Bottas was 13th, but is set to start Sunday’s race from the back as a result of a power unit grid penalty.

Yuki Tsunoda was 14th in the second AlphaTauri, while Lando Norris was knocked out in 15th after a troubled Q2 session in which he expressed a lack of confidence in his brakes and missed out on setting a representative laptime.

Eliminated from Q1 were McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi.

Q3 Results:

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:04.984 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.029 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.0.082 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.420 George Russell Mercedes +0.447 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.742 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.895 Mick Schumacher Haas +0.1.027 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.119 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +8.167

Q2 Results:

Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.287 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.087 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.188 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.289 George Russell Mercedes +0.410 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.518 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.607 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.706 Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.795 Mick Schumacher Haas +0.864 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.873 Alex Albon Williams +0.943 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.032 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.564 Lando Norris McLaren +20.560

Q1 results: