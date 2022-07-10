Here are the complete results from the Austrian Grand Prix, won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.



Leclerc managed a technical issue that threatened his lead in the final laps and allowed a struggling Max Verstappen to come back at the Ferrari.

Leclerc convincingly led for most of the race, picking off Verstappen three times as the Red Bull driver struggled with tyre degradation and pace.

Carlos Sainz looked set to snatch second place away from Verstappen until an engine failure into Turn 4 sent him onto the sidelines.

As a result, Lewis Hamilton took the final podium place, over 40 seconds behind the leading duo, with George Russell coming home in fourth.

Joining Sainz on the sidelines was Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who was retired from the race early on after sustaining damage. He had been battling with Russell through Turn 4 when they made contact, sending Perez spinning into the gravel and down to last place.

Here’s our full report into what happened on track during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Results: 2022 Austrian Grand Prix

