F1 2022 results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying session

Here are the results from the qualifying session in Azerbaijan, where Charles Leclerc made it back-to-back poles in Baku.



After the first round of push laps, it was Carlos Sainz on provisional pole with a 1:41.814, his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc going P2. Sergio Perez headed a provisional all-Red Bull second row in front of Max Verstappen.

But Leclerc absolutely stormed his second lap, clocking a 1:41.3 to take pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the second year in a row. A delayed refuel for Perez meant he was late out of the garage for his second run, but that did not stop him from improving to the front row.

On a Saturday where Ferrari and Red Bull were in a class of their own, Verstappen claimed P3 on the grid, with Sainz set to start P4.

The drivers eliminated in the opening part of qualifying were Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and the Williams duo of Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon.

Stroll was the first driver to find the wall in qualifying. He got away with his first misstep as he locked-up and was a passenger as his Aston Martin trundled into the barrier at Turn 8, fortunately escaping damage.

But mere minutes later, he clattered the wall at Turn 2, the AMR22 this time very much broken, triggering the red flags and sealing his Q1 elimination.

The drivers eliminated in Q2 were Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Sebastian Vettel also suffered issues in that Q2 session in the other Aston Martin, locking-up into the Techpro at Turn 15, a hit not heavy enough to induce damage as he reversed and continued.

Click here to read our full Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying report.

Results: Qualifying (Q3)

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.359

2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.282s

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.347s

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.455s

5 George Russell Mercedes 1.353s

6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.486s

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.565s

8 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.697s

9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.732s

10 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.814s

Results: Qualifying (Q2)

1 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:41.955

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.091s

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.133s

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.272s

5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.174s

6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.227s

7 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.313s

8 George Russell Mercedes 1.326s

9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.405s

10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.421s

11 Lando Norris McLaren 1.443s

12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.630s

13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.668s

14 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Racing 1.835s

15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing 2.489s

Results: Qualifying (Q1)

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.722

2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.011s

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.143s

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.235s

5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.546s

6 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 0.557s

7 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 0.873s

8 George Russell Mercedes 1.032s

9 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Racing 1.055s

10 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.181s

11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.217s

12 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.361s

13 Lando Norris McLaren 1.515s

14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.715s

15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing 1.756s

16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.921s

17 Alex Albon Williams 1.997s

18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2.645s

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2.649s

20 Mick Schumacher Haas 3.053s