Carlos Sainz built on his encouraging return to form two weeks ago by clocking the quickest time in FP2 for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Runner-up in Montreal, the Ferrari man outpaced his team-mate Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, the duo who have won eight of the first nine races this term between them.

There was also good news for Lewis Hamilton, who took second place in the upgraded Mercedes as he aims to set a new record for the most victories at a single grand prix.

The cars went out on a mixture of the three tyre compounds as they began their first properly dry running of the weekend, FP1 having taken place on a damp circuit that was slowly drying and with Valtteri Bottas setting the fastest lap in the Alfa Romeo.

When the flying laps began, it was immediately the Red Bulls and Ferraris that assumed their customary 2022 places at the top of the timesheet, although Verstappen was reporting an unusual noise in his RB18 as he was outpaced by Leclerc to the tune of more than six tenths of a second on their opening efforts. The team appeared unconcerned, however, and the World Champion was told to stay on track.

Just before the halfway mark of the hour, Lando Norris gave the home fans something to cheer by leaping to the top of the standings by more than a third of a second in his McLaren, on soft tyres, but was swiftly eclipsed by Sainz even though he had appeared to exceed track limits by running wide at Copse.

Hamilton, who will try to win an unprecedented ninth British Grand Prix on Sunday, leapfrogged Norris to go second – Sainz having given himself a Friday boost as he aims to go one better than when he nearly gained that elusive first F1 victory in Canada last time out.

You can read the full report of the session here.

Results: Second Practice (FP2) – 2022 British Grand Prix:

1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:28.942

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.163s

3 Lando Norris McLaren 0.176s

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.207s

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.462s

6 Fernando Alonso Alpine 0.753s

7 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.811s

8 George Russell Mercedes 0.857s

9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 0.960s

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.000s

11 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1.058s

12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.115s

13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.296s

14 Alex Albon Williams 1.321s

15 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1.329s

16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.396s

17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.538s

18 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.568s

19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1.667s

20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2.384s