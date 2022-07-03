F1 2022 results: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

Here are the complete results from the British Grand Prix, where Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has won his maiden race in Formula 1.



Carlos Sainz has won his very first Formula 1 race, crossing the line to take the win after a Silverstone thriller that started in worrying circumstances after a multi-car collision on the first lap.

Sainz lost out to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc as the strategies played out, but a late-race Safety Car bunched the field back up and gave most of the drivers the chance to change to fresh Soft tyres.

Sainz overtook Leclerc at the restart, and pulled away just enough to beat Red Bull’s Sergio Perez as the Mexican claimed second place after a tremendous recovery drive due to a broken wing early on.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton claimed the final podium spot, having been a strong challenger for victory throughout the race.

Championship leader Max Verstappen had to be content with seventh place, a strong drive in difficult circumstances after a suspected floor issue resulted in him struggling for any grip after taking the lead from Sainz in the early stages.

Results: 2022 British Grand Prix

