Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Circuit de Monaco, where Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has set the pace.

Charles Leclerc has delighted the home fans in Monte Carlo, with the Monegasque driver setting the fastest time of the opening hour of practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc won out with the fastest time during a hot and sunny first practice session, having set a 1:14.531 on the Medium tyre – enough to keep him just 0.039 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third, with Max Verstappen fourth in the second Red Bull – both Verstappen and Leclerc made errors into Ste. Devote during the session that required them to spin their way out of the escape area.

Having looked on top of their porpoising issues in Spain, the bounce was back on the W13 as George Russell led the way for the reigning Champions in eighth place – Hamilton down in 10th.

There were issues for Haas’ Mick Schumacher, who suffered an apparent gearbox failure that resulted in him briefly blocking the pit entry and bringing out the red flag, while Valtteri Bottas never appeared on track as a result of Alfa Romeo investigating an issue that required removal of the engine and gearbox.

Results: First Practice (FP1) – 2022 Monaco GP