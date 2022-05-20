Here are the complete results from the second practice session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed a Friday clean sweep.



Having set the pace in the morning session, Charles Leclerc has set the pace in the afternoon session to complete a Friday clean sweep for Ferrari.

The Monegasque put in a 1:19.670 on the Soft tyre to take top spot, improving upon his time from the morning session.

His closest challenger was the Mercedes of George Russell, with the reigning Constructors’ Champions looking very strong as Lewis Hamilton slotted into third – both Mercedes drivers within a quarter of a second of Leclerc’s pace on the Softs.

Carlos Sainz finished fourth in the second Ferrari, with Max Verstappen the quickest Red Bull as he slotted his upgraded RB18 into fifth place.

Sergio Perez took back over his Red Bull from Juri Vips, with the Mexican placing seventh at the chequered flag – the two Red Bulls split by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.

Alex Albon also made his first on-track appearance of the weekend as he resumed his Williams cockpit after Nyck de Vries’ FP1 run, while Zhou Guanyu took back over his Alfa Romeo from Robert Kubica.

Results: Second Practice (FP2) – 2022 Spanish GP