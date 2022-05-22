F1 2022 results: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)
Here are the complete results from the Spanish Grand Prix, where Red Bull have clinched a 1-2 to capitalise on a mid-race retirement for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Red Bull have claimed a 1-2 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Max Verstappen recovering from an early spin and intermittent DRS issues to win ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.
With Ferrari suffering a mid-race retirement as Charles Leclerc retired from the lead, Red Bull have taken the lead of the Constructors’ Championship, while Verstappen has also taken the lead of the Drivers’ Championship.
It was a calamitous day for Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz unable to finish on the podium at his home race as a result of a poor start and an early spin.
This left Mercedes’ George Russell to take third place and the final podium spot, having spent the first two-thirds of the race doing his best to stay ahead of the two Red Bulls.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claimed fourth, benefitting from a late race issue for Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time World Champion finishing fifth after a first lap clash with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.
Results: 2022 Spanish Grand Prix
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 66 Laps
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +13.072
- George Russell Mercedes +32.927
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +45.208
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +54.534
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +59.976
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +75.397
- Lando Norris McLaren +83.235
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 Lap
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 Lap
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 Lap
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 Lap
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1 Lap
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1 Lap
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 Lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap
- Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF