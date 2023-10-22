F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

The first rule of being a Formula 1 driver? Always beat your team-mate – and the F1 2023 season is no exception to that rule in the slightest.

For every driver on the F1 2023 grid, their team-mate is the only person who shares identical machinery, so they will be the best barometer for overall performance as the season progresses.

With that in mind, here is how all the driver duos currently stack up head-to-head as it stands within their own garages to date this year, with the order based on last year’s Constructors’ standings.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Red Bull

Race: Max Verstappen 17-2 Sergio Perez

Qualifying: Max Verstappen 15-2 Sergio Perez

After a record-breaking season in 2022, Sergio Perez has been determined to take the fight to Max Verstappen within the Red Bull garage and launch a title fight of his own.

With the Red Bull RB19 being the dominant car in the field and taking two wins early on, Perez looked set to potentially mount a challenge, but Verstappen’s subsequent rise in form in the following races saw him catapult into a healthy lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Perez will certainly not give up until it’s mathematically impossible to win a maiden title, but Verstappen looks like he is hot favourite to take a third consecutive Drivers’ crown.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Ferrari

Race: Carlos Sainz *8-8 Charles Leclerc

Qualifying: Carlos Sainz 7-11 Charles Leclerc

*Qatar GP excluded after Sainz did not start, US GP excluded after Leclerc disqualified.

Now in their third season as Ferrari team-mates, it’s one-all in the metaphorical football game between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in terms of who has finished higher in the Drivers’ standings.

The two Scuderia drivers get along very well away from the circuit, but the tendency of Ferrari on track to just fall away from contention at the wrong moment has seen both of them drop points this season.

Both have had their fair share of bad luck and driver errors once again, but another tight battle in the Scuderia garage is taking place in the 2023 season.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Mercedes

Race: Lewis Hamilton *12-5 George Russell

Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton 9-9 George Russell

Russell beat Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship on points in his first season with Mercedes, as the seven-time World Champion often looked for solutions to the problems he had with his car in the first half of 2022, before the battle became more even again as Russell racked up the points for Mercedes, taking his first win with the team in Sao Paulo.

The two British drivers have continued to be relatively equally matched throughout 2023 so far, with Hamilton and Russell going toe-to-toe on a couple of occasions while working to bring Mercedes back to the front of the field to challenge Red Bull.

*Lewis Hamilton disqualified from United States Grand Prix.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Alpine

Race: Esteban Ocon 7-8 Pierre Gasly*

Qualifying: Esteban Ocon 7-11 Pierre Gasly

Many expected this duel to be one of the fieriest on the grid when Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were paired together at Alpine.

Having grown up less than an hour apart and risen through the ranks together all the way from karting up to Formula 1, the two Frenchmen have formed a rivalry that they are looking to use to propel Alpine further forward, with the backing of their home nation behind them.

Ocon has the experience of being with the team behind him, as well as his first race win with them, and Gasly joined at the beginning of 2023 as a fellow one-time Grand Prix winner after his victory at Monza in 2020.

*Both drivers retired at the Australian Grand Prix, British Grand Prix and Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 2023 head to head stats: McLaren

Race: Lando Norris 14-4 Oscar Piastri

Qualifying: Lando Norris 13-5 Oscar Piastri

Despite still being in his early 20s, Lando Norris moved into being the ‘senior’ driver at McLaren following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo at the start of 2023.

In his place came Oscar Piastri, however, one of the most highly-rated rookies to come into Formula 1 in recent years, after a year on the sidelines following back-to-back Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles – an achievement only matched by George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

The two McLaren drivers have settled into a solid working partnership, with Piastri more than holding his own against one of the F1 2023 grid’s most highly-regarded drivers in Norris, particularly in race trim.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Alfa Romeo

Race: Valtteri Bottas 12-6 Zhou Guanyu

Qualifying: Valtteri Bottas 11-6 Zhou Guanyu*

After doing well enough in his rookie year to retain his seat at Alfa Romeo, Zhou Guanyu has stacked up solidly against the vast experience of Valtteri Bottas so far in F1 2023.

Bottas was brought into Alfa Romeo to be team leader after his departure from Mercedes, and has acted as a mentoring figure to Zhou since his arrival, coming in as China’s first ever full-time F1 driver.

Alfa Romeo’s competitiveness has fluctuated in the 2023 season, with their drivers looking to get in and around the points where possible.

* Valtteri Bottas disqualified from British GP qualifying over failing to provide fuel sample.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Aston Martin

Race: Fernando Alonso 15-2 Lance Stroll*

Qualifying: Fernando Alonso 16-2 Lance Stroll

Eyebrows were raised when Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel for the 2023 season, not least because on the basis of 2022 performance, it would be a step down compared to what he left behind at Alpine.

How incorrect everybody has been proven to be.

Another element behind the move was how Lance Stroll would stack up against the two-time World Champion after showing up relatively well against a four-time World Champion before him.

In true Alonso fashion, however, he has taken the bull by the horns at Aston Martin and well and truly led the way in his time with the team so far, with the pressure on Stroll to get on terms with his illustrious team-mate.

*Lance Stroll missed Singapore Grand Prix following qualifying crash.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Haas

Race: Kevin Magnussen 8-10 Nico Hulkenberg

Qualifying: Kevin Magnussen 6-12 Nico Hulkenberg

Youth was replaced with experience when ‘Hulkenback’ was made official on a full-time basis for 2023, with Nico Hulkenberg coming in to partner Kevin Magnussen.

There has been needle between these two in the past, with Magnussen once inviting Hulkenberg to ‘suck my b*lls’ in a testy TV pen exchange following an incident several years ago – but they have since let bygones be bygones for the good of Haas moving forward.

The jury was out as to who would come out on top in this experienced partnership, but Hulkenberg proved more than a match for the Dane in the early stages of the season, showing no signs of rust after three years away from a full-time Formula 1 seat.

F1 2023 head to head stats: AlphaTauri

Race: Nyck de Vries 2-8 Yuki Tsunoda

Qualifying: Nyck de Vries 2-8 Yuki Tsunoda

Race: Daniel Ricciardo 1-2 Yuki Tsunoda

Qualifying: Daniel Ricciardo 1-2 Yuki Tsunoda

Race: Liam Lawson 3-1 Yuki Tsunoda*

Qualifying: Liam Lawson 2-3 Yuki Tsunoda

*Yuki Tsunoda did not start Italian Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda had already convincingly beat one team-mate during the F1 2023 season, so much so that it actually led to Red Bull terminating the contract of poor Nyck de Vries after just 10 races at AlphaTauri – not even lasting until the summer break at the end of July.

Tsunoda had a new challenge in the form of Daniel Ricciardo, but his broken metacarpal after just two races back in Formula 1 handed an opportunity to Formula 1 rookie Liam Lawson for his first opportunity in the sport.

F1 2023 head to head stats: Williams

Race: Alex Albon 15-2 Logan Sargeant*

Qualifying: Alex Albon 18-0 Logan Sargeant

Alex Albon is up against Williams junior product Logan Sargeant, and Albon appears to have firmly established himself as the team leader at Williams since his arrival in 2022.

He comfortably had the beating of Nicholas Latifi in his first season, and holds the upper hand with rookie team-mate Sargeant in the early stages of his Formula 1 career, after graduating from Formula 2 last year.

Albon’s status was perhaps best exemplified by having a substantial upgrade package placed on his car alone in Canada with only one available, and putting in what team principal James Vowles called ‘a champion’s drive’ to finish seventh – his best placing with the team – that weekend, while Sargeant had to wait two more races for the same package.

*Neither driver finished the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

