F1 2023 struggler warned ‘no room for mistakes’ as driver feels the pinch

Sauber engineer Xexi Pujolar has warned Zhou Guanyu there is “no room for any mistakes” after a challenging second season with the team in F1 2023.

After registering their best finish in the Constructors’ standings in a decade in 2022 with sixth place, the Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber team slumped to ninth – just four points above bottom team Haas – in 2023.

The team’s struggles left Zhou unable to progress from an encouraging debut season last year, the Chinese driver matching his 2022 tally of six points with three ninth-placed finishes in Australia, Spain and Qatar.

Zhou receives warning after F1 2023 disappointment

Pujolar, who worked with the likes of Juan Pablo Montoya and Ralf Schumacher at Williams in the early 2000s before overseeing the earliest days of Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso, has revealed the team are aiming to make Zhou more consistent across a broader range of conditions going forward.

But he has warned Zhou – who triggered a collision at the start of July’s Hungarian GP after securing a career-best grid slot of sixth – that his mistakes must be eradicated.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “In some conditions, it’s been a struggle a bit more and we’re trying to understand what we can give him with the car and how we can work with the tyres, just to make sure he’s more consistent.

“In some conditions, he is a bit more sensitive to what he is feeling. The differences are not big but in terms of positions they are big, so we need to work on that for next year.

“There is no room for any small drop or mistake.”

Zhou, who was convincingly outperformed by experienced team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the inter-team qualifying head-to-head battle, admitted he was glad to see the back of F1 2023.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “I’m glad it’s finished, it’s been a very long, tough season. Obviously we have quite big things planned over [the] next year, so I’m looking forward to January.”

With many teams pursuing new car concepts for 2024 in an attempt to close the gap to the dominant Red Bull outfit, Zhou teased that Sauber’s car for next year will look very different.

He added: “We have a completely new car so it’s going to be a different look, I can’t say more than that.

“It [was] already planned with a few races to go [in 2023]. Everything’s going quite well [at the factory] so I’m looking forward to trying that.”

Following the loss of Alfa Romeo’s sponsorship, Sauber will compete under a new name next season with team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi teasing last month that the team’s new identity will come as a surprise, indicating at least two sponsors will be incorporated into the new name.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo chief executive Jean-Phillipe Imparato has explained why the legendary firm did not switch allegiances to fellow Ferrari customers Haas for 2024 after parting ways with Sauber.

