F1 2023 schedule continues to take shape with testing dates revealed

The F1 2023 schedule is filling out even further, with the Bahrain International Circuit confirming it will host three days of pre-season testing next February.

Sakhir will host all 10 teams from 23-25 February next year as they get to grips with their new machinery, having also hosted pre-season testing in 2021 and 2022.

Bahrain has also played host to in-season testing from the teams in recent seasons, with the track becoming an increasingly regular proving ground for Formula 1 cars.

The three days of running will take a similar format to the pre-season schedule as seen in 2022, with the test taking place a week before the season gets underway in earnest at the same circuit.

The full 2023 calendar has already been confirmed by the FIA, and the news of Bahrain’s pre-season test comes hot on the heels of the governing body announcing that the number of sprint weekends will double from three to six as of next season, citing the popularity of them as their reasoning for increasing their presence in Formula 1.

The locations for the Sprint sessions are still to be confirmed, but the calendar is now closer still to completion following Bahrain’s pre-season test announcement.

Full confirmed F1 2023 schedule so far

Pre-season testing

23-25 February – Bahrain (Sakhir)

Race calendar (six Sprint weekends TBC)

5th March 2023 – Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) 19th March 2023 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah) 2nd April 2023 – Australian Grand Prix (Albert Park, Melbourne) 16th April 2023 – Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai) 30th April 2023 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku City Circuit) 7th May 2023 – Miami Grand Prix (Miami) 21st May 2023 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola) 28th May 2023 – Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) 4th June 2023 – Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya) 18th June 2023 – Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) 2nd July 2023 – Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) 9th July 2023 – British Grand Prix (Silverstone) 23rd July 2023 – Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest) 30th July 2023 – Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) 27th August 2023 – Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) 3rd September 2023 – Italian Grand Prix (Monza) 17th September 2023 – Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) 24th September 2023 – Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) 8th October 2023 – Qatar Grand Prix (Losail) 22nd October 2023 – United States Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas) 29th October 2023 – Mexico City Grand Prix (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez) 5th November 2023 – Sao Paolo Grand Prix (Interlagos) 18th November 2023 – Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) 26th November 2023 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

