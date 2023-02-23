Here are the testing results from the ongoing testing session in Bahrain, during a very busy first day of track action.

The first day of action for Formula 1 2023 is underway, with pre-season testing beginning at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday.

As the venue for the first Grand Prix of the season next weekend, the Sakhir circuit’s lights turned green at 10am local time to kick off proceedings.

It was a remarkably steady day, with the only red flag coming courtesy of Aston Martin’s Felipe Drugovich – the Brazilian driver is standing in for the injured Lance Stroll for testing duties.

Max Verstappen was in superb form as he finished the day top of the timesheet and racked up over 150 laps. Impressive!

Most of the teams handed over to a different driver for the second half of the day, including the return of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton as he took over the Mercedes W14 from George Russell’s morning duties.

F1 2023 testing: See how Day 1 unfolded in Bahrain

Bahrain F1 2023 Testing Results – Day 1

Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m32.837s – 157 laps

Alonso, Aston Martin, 1m32.866s – 60 laps

Sainz, Ferrari, 1m33.253s – 72 laps

Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m33.257s – 61 laps

Norris, McLaren, 1m33.762s – 40 laps

Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m33.508s – 81 laps

Albon, Williams, 1m33.671s – 74 laps

Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m33.723s – 67 laps

Russell, Mercedes, 1m34.174s – 69 laps

Sargeant, Williams, 1m34.324s – 75 laps

Hulkenberg, Haas, 1m34.424s – 51 laps

Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1m34.558s – 71 laps

De Vries, AlphaTauri, 1m34.559s – 83 laps

Drugovich, Aston Martin, 1m34.564s – 40 laps

Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m34.671s – 46 laps

Gasly, Alpine, 1m34.822s – 60 laps

Ocon, Alpine, 1m34.871s – 52 laps

Piastri, McLaren, 1m34.888s – 52 laps

Magnussen, Haas, 1m35.087s – 55 laps