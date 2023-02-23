F1 2023 Testing Results – Day 1 (Bahrain)
Here are the testing results from the ongoing testing session in Bahrain, during a very busy first day of track action.
The first day of action for Formula 1 2023 is underway, with pre-season testing beginning at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday.
As the venue for the first Grand Prix of the season next weekend, the Sakhir circuit’s lights turned green at 10am local time to kick off proceedings.
It was a remarkably steady day, with the only red flag coming courtesy of Aston Martin’s Felipe Drugovich – the Brazilian driver is standing in for the injured Lance Stroll for testing duties.
Max Verstappen was in superb form as he finished the day top of the timesheet and racked up over 150 laps. Impressive!
Most of the teams handed over to a different driver for the second half of the day, including the return of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton as he took over the Mercedes W14 from George Russell’s morning duties.
F1 2023 testing: See how Day 1 unfolded in Bahrain
Bahrain F1 2023 Testing Results – Day 1
Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m32.837s – 157 laps
Alonso, Aston Martin, 1m32.866s – 60 laps
Sainz, Ferrari, 1m33.253s – 72 laps
Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m33.257s – 61 laps
Norris, McLaren, 1m33.762s – 40 laps
Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m33.508s – 81 laps
Albon, Williams, 1m33.671s – 74 laps
Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m33.723s – 67 laps
Russell, Mercedes, 1m34.174s – 69 laps
Sargeant, Williams, 1m34.324s – 75 laps
Hulkenberg, Haas, 1m34.424s – 51 laps
Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1m34.558s – 71 laps
De Vries, AlphaTauri, 1m34.559s – 83 laps
Drugovich, Aston Martin, 1m34.564s – 40 laps
Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m34.671s – 46 laps
Gasly, Alpine, 1m34.822s – 60 laps
Ocon, Alpine, 1m34.871s – 52 laps
Piastri, McLaren, 1m34.888s – 52 laps
Magnussen, Haas, 1m35.087s – 55 laps