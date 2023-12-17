F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

With the design teams hard at work, Formula 1 outfits have begun to reveal just when we can expect to see their 2024 runners.

Ferrari became the first team to reveal their launch date when team principal Fred Vasseur told the world that February 13 will be their car’s unveiling but others are expected to follow suit soon.

In the meantime, here is everything we know so far about the 2024 cars and when they will be unveiled to the fans.

When are the F1 2024 car launch dates?

As of now, it is just Ferrari who have put an X in the calendar as Vasseur confirmed February 13 will be the day the red cover gets lifted off their 2024 car.

Interestingly, the Frenchman suggested their initial desired date of Valentine’s Day had already been taken so expect another of the constructors to pick that spot at some point in the future.

Ferrari: February 13

Red Bull: TBC

Mercedes: TBC

McLaren: TBC

Aston Martin: TBC

Alpine: TBC

Williams: TBC

AlphaTauri: TBC

Sauber: TBC

Haas: TBC

What are the F1 2024 cars called?

The car names chosen by teams are often rather predictable with most following a familiar pattern.

But there are cases like Ferrari and McLaren who have been known to mix things up in order to celebrate major milestones.

Red Bull: RB20

Mercedes: W15

Aston Martin: AMR24

Alpine: A524

Sauber: C44

Haas: VF-24

Ferrari: TBC

McLaren: TBC

Williams: FW46

AlphaTauri: TBC

When is F1 2024 testing?

F1 cars will return to the track on February 21 for the pre-season test in Bahrain. Teams will be given three days to make their final adjustments ahead of the season opener the following weekend.

The sessions will start at 10AM and run to 7PM local time which is half an hour less than last year.

First day: Wednesday, February 21. 10AM–7PM

Second day: Thursday, February 22. 10AM–7PM

Third day: Friday, February 22. 10AM–7PM

Will F1 2024 testing be on TV?

Broadcasting plans for F1 2024 testing have yet to be announced, but the expectation is that fans will be able to watch all three testing days in all of their glory. We will update when we have more news.

What is the full F1 2024 schedule?

February 29-March 2: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

March 7-9: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

March 22-24: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

April 5-7: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 19-21: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

May 3-5: Miami Grand Prix, Florida

May 17-19: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 24-26: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

June 7-9: Canadian Grand Prix, Montréal

June 21-23: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 28-30: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 5-7: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 19-21: Hungarian Grand Prix, Mogyoród

July 26-28: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

August 23-25: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

August 30-September 1: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 13-15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

September 20-22: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay

October 18-20: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 25-27: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 1-3: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos

November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

November 29-December 1: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

December 6-8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi

What is the full F1 2023 sprint schedule?

Chinese Grand Prix

Miami Grand Prix

Austrian Grand Prix

United States Grand Prix

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Qatar Grand Prix

Where can I watch the F1 2024 season?

In the UK, every session, from the start of FP1 to the end of the race, is available via pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports. A live stream of their coverage can also be accessed via Now TV.

Highlights of both qualifying sessions and the race will be shown on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4.

If you have F1TV Pro, you can watch all the action live, too, but please check to see if F1TV Pro is available in your country.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the weekend. Coverage begins 15 minutes before each practice and qualifying session, and one hour before the race.

The F1 2023 season will be shown live on TV on the following stations in these key markets:

United States: ESPN and ABC (Miami, Canadian, U.S and Mexico City GPs)

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Network 10 (Aus GP only), Foxtel, Kayo

France: Canal+, C8 (Bahrain, Monaco, U.S and Mexico GPs)

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8 (Emilia Romagna, Spanish, Italian and U.S GPs)

Germany: Sky Sport F1, RTL (Emilia Romagna, Spanish, Italian and U.S GPs)

Spain: DAZN, Telecinco (Spanish GP only)

Netherlands: Viaplay, NOS (Dutch GP only)

Brazil: Bandsports, TV Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

What is the F1 2024 driver line-up?

For the first time ever, the line-up that finished 2023 will be the one starting 2024 so here is your grid in full:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

AlphaTauri: Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant

