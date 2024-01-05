F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

All F1 driver contracts are a subject of intrigue, and we’ve got each driver’s situation covered for you in our handy guide.

Each driver has a different deal with their respective team, with contract lengths and salaries changing dependent on each person behind the wheel.

When deals expire is a prime opportunity for drivers to either seek new opportunities elsewhere, or for teams to look for the driver they want who is appearing in the shop window for next season. Here is a look at the contractual situation of every F1 driver on the 2024 grid.

Max Verstappen – Contracted until end of 2028

The reigning World Champion signed a huge new seven-year contract with Red Bull after winning his first title back in 2021, which will see him unlikely to be going anywhere any time soon.

Verstappen is also believed to be the highest-paid driver on the grid as a result of this contract, with prominent business magazine Forbes projecting his 2023 pay at $70m when bonuses were taken into account.

Sergio Perez – Contracted until end of 2024

Sergio Perez penned a two-year contract extension with Red Bull in Monaco in 2022, but his seat is perhaps the most coveted on the grid and his situation will be watched closely throughout 2024.

Perez will be doing all he can to extend his time with Red Bull, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

Lewis Hamilton – Contracted until end of 2025

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 future was undecided for much of 2023, but he finally quelled speculation about what the years ahead would hold when he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes in September of that year.

This will take his stay in Formula 1 beyond his 40th birthday, as he goes in search of a record-breaking eighth World Championship.

George Russell – Contracted until end of 2025

At the same time as Hamilton’s contract announcement, Mercedes made it a double whammy in confirming George Russell would remain with the team until 2025.

This will see stability in the Mercedes line-up for four seasons in a row, with Russell looking to stamp his authority and show himself as the team’s next leader.

Charles Leclerc – Contracted until end of 2024

Charles Leclerc signed the longest contract ever given to a Ferrari driver in 2019, penning a five-year extension in his first year with the Scuderia.

That deal is due to expire in 2024, but he and the team have both spoken publicly about wanting to continue working together.

Carlos Sainz – Contracted until end of 2024

Carlos Sainz also signed a multi-year extension to his initial Ferrari deal after joining from McLaren in 2021, with the Scuderia entering 2024 needing to negotiate with both of their drivers.

Sainz also indicated that staying with Ferrari remains his priority in Formula 1 beyond the end of his current deal.

Lando Norris – Contracted until end of 2025

Lando Norris has established himself as hot property in Formula 1, with McLaren tying him to a long-term deal that ends in 2025 – with team CEO Zak Brown stating that there are no get-out clauses on either side.

This will bode well for Norris if McLaren keep up the upward trajectory they showed in the second half of 2023, as he is likely to have no shortage of suitors for when his contract comes up for renewal.

Oscar Piastri – Contracted until end of 2026

An impressive rookie season for Oscar Piastri meant that McLaren moved to sign him to a longer-term contract before his first season had even concluded.

His current deal will now expire at the end of 2026, meaning the young Australian will have plenty of time in Formula 1 to grow his experience.

Fernando Alonso – Contract until end of 2024

Fernando Alonso moved to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal from Alpine, which appeared to be a backwards step based on 2022 form but early 2023 showed it was anything but.

His eight podiums that season made team principal Mike Krack confirm before the end of the season that he hopes to sign the two-time World Champion to another deal before the year is out.

Lance Stroll – Contract duration unknown

As the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, Lance’s contract is widely considered to be a rolling one.

Pierre Gasly – Contract until end of 2024

Pierre Gasly left the Red Bull stable to join Alpine as a replacement for Alonso for the start of 2023, on a two-year deal initially.

His future may be one of the simpler stories of the 2024 season, with his contract including an option for the 2025 season if he and the team are satisfied with the direction of travel.

Esteban Ocon – Contract until end of 2024

Esteban Ocon’s performances as Alonso’s team-mate prompted Alpine to sign him to a long-term deal back in 2021, which comes to an end at the conclusion of 2024.

He currently forms an all-French line-up with Gasly at Formula 1’s French constructor, with a distinct ‘national team’ feel in place at Alpine.

Alex Albon – Contract until end of 2024

Alex Albon was labelled ‘hot property’ by his former boss, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, as he has rebuilt his reputation – and some – following a somewhat bruising stint as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

Now more experienced and a more-than-capable pair of hands, he has shown himself as Williams’ team leader since heading to the Grove-based team.

Logan Sargeant – Contract until end of 2024

Logan Sargeant had been fighting for his future after a rookie season in which he was out-qualified 22-0 by Albon at Williams, with a healthy defeat in points come season’s end too.

He improved enough in the second half of the year to convince team principal James Vowles to keep him on for a second season, however, getting closer to Albon’s benchmark as 2023 progressed.

Valtteri Bottas – Contract until end of 2024

Valtteri Bottas signed the first multi-year contract of his career when he left Mercedes for what was Alfa Romeo at the end of 2021, which is due to expire in 2024.

Now known as Stake F1, Bottas has said before he hopes to stay at the Hinwil-based team until their 2026 majority takeover by Audi.

Zhou Guanyu – Contract until end of 2024

Zhou Guanyu earned a third one-year deal with Alfa Romeo/Sauber/Stake F1 for his solid performances alongside Bottas in the early part of his career.

He’ll have a chance to impress for another season, though with Audi’s arrival coming down the road and Sauber Academy driver Théo Pourchaire now Formula 2 champion, the pressure is on for him to deliver.

Daniel Ricciardo – Contract until end of 2024

Having been on the sidelines for the first half of 2023, Daniel Ricciardo was parachuted back onto the grid to replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri after only 10 races.

After impressing enough in his early outings, broken hand and multiple missed races aside, Red Bull opted to sign Ricciardo for a full season in 2024 as he looked to stake his claim for another stint at the top team.

Yuki Tsunoda – Contract until end of 2024

Yuki Tsunoda kept his seat at Red Bull’s junior team for a fourth season after impressively keeping De Vries at bay in the first half of 2023, and keeping Ricciardo and Liam Lawson honest as his team-mates at other points.

He’ll also be wanting to stake his claim for a Red Bull seat in 2025, with a fifth year with the sister squad unlikely.

Kevin Magnussen – Contract until end of 2024

Having been called back into Formula 1 at short notice in 2022, Kevin Magnussen was quickly given a multi-year deal by Haas that was extended for 2024.

Nico Hulkenberg – Contract until end of 2024

After impressing on his return to Formula 1 on a full-time basis with Haas, Nico Hulkenberg was swiftly rewarded with another year at the team.

