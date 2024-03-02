F1 Driver of the Day: Who has won the award in F1 2024?

The Driver of the Day award has been part of F1 ever since the 2016 season and is awarded to the driver who comes out on top of each voting process for each respective race, as chosen by the fans.

In the F1 2023 season, you may have expected Max Verstappen to completely dominate this award but that is actually far from the truth. The award provides the perfect platform to showcase other strong performances that are not necessarily race-winning displays.

F1 2024 Driver of the Day: Bahrain Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz won around 31% of the fan vote from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix following a battling performance around Sakhir, overtaking team-mate Charles Leclerc twice on track in the first race of the season on his way to the podium.

It was a tenacious drive from the Spaniard at the first race following the news that Lewis Hamilton would be taking his place at Ferrari in 2025, and he beat the two drivers ahead of him in the race in the fan-led vote in the first round of the season as he showed all his mettle on track.

Carlos Sainz – 31.4%

Max Verstappen – 13.3%

Sergio Perez – 11.4%

Charles Leclerc – 8%

Lando Norris – 5.2%

How many Driver of the Day awards has each driver won in F1 2024?

Carlos Sainz – 1

