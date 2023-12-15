Sauber have confirmed they will race as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber from the F1 2024 season following Alfa Romeo’s exit at the end of this year.

After team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi promised a surprise for Sauber’s new name, the Swiss team have announced that their new identity will incorporate both Stake and Kick as title sponsors.

Sauber Motorsport, who operated the Alfa Romeo F1 team from the start of 2019 up until the end of 2023, has been renamed for the next two years as the Swiss squad goes through a transitionary period before the arrival of the Audi brand in 2026

New look for Sauber in F1 2024

The release of the FIA’s official F1 2024 entry list has revealed the names under which each team will race next season, with the former Alfa Romeo team’s new identity being released.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will continue as the team’s drivers for a third season in 2024, having first partnered up at the beginning of 2022.

The team will be aiming for a much improved season next year having finished a lowly ninth – just four points ahead of bottom-placed Haas – in 2023, with Bravi recently confirming that the 2024 car will be launched in the United Kingdom.

The news of Sauber’s new look comes after Aston Martin confirmed on Thursday that they will compete as Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team in 2024 after agreeing a bumped five-year extension with the Saudi Arabian oil brand.

Aramco had previously shared the Aston Martin naming rights with US tech firm Cognizant, with the Lawrence Stroll-owned outfit setting the trend for F1 teams having multiple title partners.

