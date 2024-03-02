F1 fastest lap: Which drivers have won the most fastest lap points in F1 2024?

Since the 2019 season, F1 drivers are able to claim an extra point by setting the fastest lap of the race. The catch? You have to finish in the top 10 to eligible.

In the F1 2023 season, Max Verstappen bagged an extra nine points by setting the fastest laps (not like he needed them anyway!), but the fastest lap can provide an extra layer to the race strategy battle as teams look to pinch points away from each other. Here’s a full rundown of the 24-race campaign so far:

F1 2024: Bahrain Grand Prix fastest lap

Max Verstappen – 1:32.608

Max Verstappen completed a Grand Chelem to start the season for 2024, having taken pole position, won the race, set the fastest lap and led every lap around Bahrain in a dominant display for Red Bull.

After Charles Leclerc had clocked a 1:34.090 three laps beforehand, Verstappen pitted for the final time and had to switch to soft tyres as the Red Bulls were without any available hards. That didn’t matter as on lap 39, Verstappen rocketed around in a 1:32.608, some 1.482s faster than Leclerc’s benchmark as he stamped his authority on the race and romped home to victory.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying records between team-mates

F1 2024: How many fastest lap points has each driver won this season?

Max Verstappen – 1

Read next: F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?