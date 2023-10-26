Huge F1 2024 entry fees revealed with Red Bull pockets hit hardest

The FIA’s latest version of the 2024 F1 Sporting Regulations has revealed just how much each team will have to spend for entry in 2024.

Every year, each team has to hand out an entry fee to the FIA for the right to participate in the Formula 1 World Championship.

However, this entry fee is not a flat rate, and the actual fee each team hands to the FIA is adjusted based on their level of success – the more successful a team, the more they have to pay for entry into the following year’s championship.

Red Bull facing mammoth entry fee for F1 2024 entry

Every team pays a flat rate fee to the FIA, with every point scored during the championship also costing them financially for the following year, even if the final points tally matters for position in the Constructors’ Championship and a proportionate chunk of the prize money handed out by F1.

For 2023, the base rate for each team was $617,687, with a fee of $7,411 per point scored for the Champion team. The other nine teams paid a lower fee of $6,174. This meant that, for this year’s championship, Red Bull had to hand over $6,242,636 in fees – the highest on the grid.

However, that pales into insignificance compared to what’s coming for their 2024 entry fees.

Adjusted for the US Consumer Price Index, the base rate for each team has been increased by 6.5% to $657,837, with the price per point for the World Champion team set at $7,893. Every other team will have to pay $6,575 per point scored.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

This means that, with four races still to go, Red Bull has already all but matched their 2023 entry fees as their current bill for 2024 stands at $6,230, 295. Scoring just two points over the Mexican Grand Prix weekend will have them breaking last year’s tally.

Red Bull’s entry fee for 2024 is currently more than double the second-placed team, with Mercedes set to shell out $2,919,637 at their current score, with Ferrari in third place with a bill of $2,774,987 at their current score.

The lowest-scoring team this year, AlphaTauri, will only have to hand over $723,587 to the FIA at their current score of 10 points – bringing the overall average cost per team right down for Red Bull!

Every team will have to pay their fees, in full, by the 10th of December 2023. PlanetF1.com will bring you the final figures for each team following the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

As an afterthought, is it any wonder the points-scoring potential was increased with the Sprint races?

Read Next: Ranked: All 10 steering wheel designs on the F1 2023 grid