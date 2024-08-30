Ferrari reveal aggressive update package ahead of Italian GP home push

With most of the main teams revealing circuit-specific changes for the Monza weekend, Ferrari has shown up with significant tweaks to its 2024 car.

Due to the unique characteristics of the ultra-high-speed Monza circuit, few teams have introduced upgrades aside from circuit-specific tweaks this weekend, but Ferrari’s changes have caught the eye.

Ferrari lead the charge in development of F1 2024 car

Ferrari’s changes to the SF-24 focus largely on the floor, with reprofiled fences and camber, a reshaped boat and tunnel, a reshaped floor edge and cut, an expanded diffuser, and a redesigned boat keel.

The engine cover has also been reprofiled to have a deeper undercut.

Specifying that the updates are not solely with Monza in mind, Ferrari explained that “this update features updated front floor fences targeting an improvement of the losses travelling downstream.

“The reshaped boat and tunnel expansion have been subsequently reoptimised, together with the floor edge loading and vortex shedding into the diffuser, which also receives the benefit of the deeper undercut.”

Alongside these changes, Ferrari has also introduced changes aimed at optimisation for Monza, with a depowered front wing as well as shorter mirror stays to improve airflow conditioning towards the rear.

The nose camera has been repositioned for better interaction between the front wing and front suspension, while a low-drag rear wing features depowered top and lower rear wing profiles.

Red Bull’s RB20 and Mercedes’ W15 remain the same

Red Bull‘s tweaks to the car are aimed solely at Monza’s demands, with reduced chords of the last elements of the front and rear wings.

The front wing’s second flap has been trimmed to reduce lift, with the same happening on the rear wing to reduce load and drag.

Mercedes’ changes are almost identical, with subtle flap and camber tweaks to the front wing to drop local downforce and drag, and reduced chord and camber on the rear wing for the same purpose.

McLaren introduce tweaks to MCL38

Circuit-specific front brake ducts have been introduced to the McLaren for Monza, in order to increase brake cooling performance without any impact on aerodynamic efficiency or drag.

A new front wing flap offers lower drag options for the Woking-based team, while a separate non-circuit-specific change sees a reprofiled sidepod to improve aerodynamic airflow to the rear of the car.

Circuit-specific changes for most of the teams

Aston Martin’s changes are solely circuit-specific with lower-drag front, beam, and rear wings introduced to work in harmony with each other for better balance with lower downforce.

Alpine has shown up with a lower-downforce front wing, thanks to a reprofiled front wing flap.

Williams’ tweaks to the FW46 feature changes aimed at optimising drag and balance – part of the trailing edge of the front wing has been removed, with a smaller and reprofiled front wing flap made available for balance purposes. At the rear, an optional trim is available for use on the upper flap of the rear wing, to allow for lower downforce and better balance, if needed.

Haas have completed an update to its car that started at Zandvoort, with re-profiled lower wishbones and pushrod farings that works together with the front wing introduced at the Dutch Grand Prix. The American squad also has a lower camber front wing flap.

At Saube, lower drag front and rear wing assemblies have been brought along, with a re-designed forward floor body introduced with an eye on the bigger picture of the season. This is aimed at cleaning the airflow towards the rear, with a diffuser sidewall change increasing high-energy airflow into the diffuser.

Finally, VCARB has also shown up with circuit-specific front, beam, rear wings and mirrors – the simplified geometry of the mirror bodies reduces downforce and drag.

The Halo faring has been altered to improve the airflow and reduce downforce losses, while the floor has undergone profile changes to increase local downforce generation and management.

