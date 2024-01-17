More F1 2024 livery clues uncovered with new looks teased

Both Alpine and Williams have dropped clues on their F1 2024 liveries to come, with Williams seemingly updating their branding too.

Formula 1’s return to action for F1 2024 is now just around the corner, with the new campaign set to get underway in Bahrain on March 2.

There is plenty of business to take care of before then though, including taking the covers off the new challengers, with Williams and Alpine now giving us a glimpse of what may be to come.

Williams new logo and Alpine twist on the pink?

Eight of the 10 teams have confirmed the launch dates for their F1 2024 challengers, Williams and Stake set to kick off launch season on February 5.

And it seems Williams could go for a new look in F1 2024, both in terms of a more vibrant shade of blue compared to the FW45, while it appears the team has also created a new logo.

Here is a first exclusive look at the possible new @WilliamsRacing logo and color for 2024 👀 The new identity will be released together with their car launch on February 5th. Some of the teams marketing material already features the new font and color.#F1 #WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/RDf2kL1HJv — Decalspotters (@decalspotters) January 16, 2024

Williams generated a great deal of momentum in 2023, clear gains made as P7 in the Constructors’ Championship was secured, with Alex Albon doing the heavy lifting by scoring 27 of their 28 points. Can they continue their ascent in F1 2024?

Alpine meanwhile appear to be teasing the pink livery once more ahead of F1 2024, the team having traditionally launched two liveries, their pink one a nod to their collaboration with Austrian water treatment firm BWT and raced in the early rounds, before reverting to their traditional blue-dominated livery.

It looks like Alpine could be preparing to put a twist on the pink though for F1 2024, this image of the rear wing, combined with a ‘blending in is the new standing out’ caption, a strong hint that we will be getting a form of pink camo livery for that Alpine-BWT design.

Blending in is the new standing out 😉 pic.twitter.com/sDImqnKzc5 — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 16, 2024

Alpine will launch their A524 challenger two days after Williams on February 7.

Then it is onto Bahrain for the three-day pre-season test, held from February 21-23, before the F1 2024 season gets underway on the following weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit.

