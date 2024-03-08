Revealed: The most fined drivers and teams on the F1 2024 grid

The FIA can punish drivers and teams in a number of ways in a race weekend, and fines are one of them – so here is a look at the F1 2024 season so far and who has picked up a punishment to date.

We’ll be keeping track of each driver and team’s fines throughout the season, and while some fines are as low as €100 for going ever so slightly above the pit lane speed limit, it was actually Lewis Hamilton who ended up with the highest combined amount of fines of anyone else in 2023 after receiving a €50,000 fine (€25,000 suspended) for crossing the track in Qatar after his crash with George Russell.

The most fined teams and drivers from the F1 2024 season

For clarity, it is the competitor (ie. team) who is hit with the fine, not the driver, even if the driver performs the infringement. Whether or not any money comes out of the driver’s pockets eventually is dependent on their situation with the team!

After a squeaky clean Bahrain Grand Prix weekend for the drivers and teams, the first fine of the season came in Saudi Arabia a week later, and it was a big one for Mercedes.

€15,000 – Mercedes

Saudi Arabian GP – impeding – Lewis Hamilton – €15,000

After Logan Sargeant had to take avoiding action from Lewis Hamilton in free practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it was Mercedes who were fined a hefty €15,000 after Sargeant swerved to avoid what the stewards described what would have been a “serious, high speed crash.”

Hamilton apologised over team radio in the moment, but was also given a warning by the FIA for the incident.

