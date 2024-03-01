Beating your team-mate is vital in race trim, and in F1 2024, as with every season, doing so in qualifying is also extremely important.

Qualifying sets up any driver’s race and, if a driver can show their quality when they are on low fuel and the pressure is on over one lap, it can be a massive psychological boost within the garage as a crucial battle unfolds between team-mates.

Here’s a look at how each F1 2024 team-mate battle is unfolding in qualifying so far.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying stats: Red Bull

Max Verstappen 1-0 Sergio Perez

After a hugely one-sided 20-2 qualifying record in Verstappen’s favour last season, that was matched on the track in races as he romped home to a third consecutive Drivers’ Championship.

While Perez was able to take a career-best P2 finish come season’s end, Verstappen finished with more than double the points tally of his team-mate, and in qualifying in particular he held his team-mate at arm’s length.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton 0-1 George Russell

Having been dubbed ‘Mr Saturday’ for his performances in qualifying with Williams, George Russell has shown himself to be more than a match for Hamilton on the other side of the Mercedes garage.

In fact, their qualifying record was the closest on the entire grid in 2023, with an 11-11 draw in who was faster come the end of the season.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: Ferrari

Carlos Sainz 0-1 Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has long been seen as one of the best drivers in Formula 1 over one lap, and despite the Ferrari drivers only being separated by six points at the end of 2023, Leclerc beat Carlos Sainz 15-7 in the qualifying head-to-head last time out.

Sainz will look to turn that record on its head in his final season with Ferrari, before he makes way for Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: McLaren

Lando Norris 1-0 Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri outpaced Lando Norris seven times in his rookie season in qualifying, and while 15-7 looks a comfortable victory margin in this regard for his more experienced team-mate, almost all of Piastri’s qualifying ‘wins’ came in the second half of the season.

Bank on the battle at McLaren looking much closer in 2024, though Norris remains one of the sport’s best qualifiers and racers.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso 1-0 Lance Stroll

In one of the more one-sided battles of last season in both qualifying and race form, Fernando Alonso qualified ahead of Lance Stroll 19 times out of 22.

While Stroll’s form picked up towards the end of the season, the two-time World Champion will look to maintain that advantage if he can throughout 2024.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: Alpine

Esteban Ocon 1-0 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly arrived at Alpine in 2023 and quickly seized the initiative as holding the upper hand in qualifying trim in particular, out-qualifying Esteban Ocon 14-8 last season.

He also outscored his compatriot and long-time rival in the Drivers’ Championship standings come season’s end, with Alpine disappointed to fall down the order compared to their rivals.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: Williams

Alex Albon 1-0 Logan Sargeant

In the only whitewash in qualifying in 2023, Alex Albon was ahead of rookie driver Logan Sargeant at all 22 rounds last season.

The American and Williams junior graduate did enough to convince team principal James Vowles to keep him in the seat for 2024, but a big milestone for him will be beating Albon in qualifying more often.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: RB

Daniel Ricciardo 0-1 Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda had three different team-mates to try and out-race and outqualify last season in the form of Nyck de Vries, Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo – with the Honey Badger signed for the full season for 2024.

Both drivers have acknowledged they are battling to put themselves in contention for a possible Red Bull drive in 2025, and getting one over on each other in qualifying will be a good first step towards that.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: Kick Sauber

Valtteri Bottas 1-0 Zhou Guanyu

After their rebranding from Alfa Romeo and back to Sauber, Valtteri Bottas will look to maintain the upper hand over Zhou Guanyu in qualifying in their third season as team-mates.

Having beaten Zhou comfortably last season, Bottas has held a reputation as a strong qualifier throughout his time in Formula 1 and a positive head-t0-head against the Finn would be a feather in Zhou’s cap come season’s end.

F1 2024 head-to-head qualifying record: Haas

Kevin Magnussen 0-1 Nico Hulkenberg

While race pace and tyre degradation proved a big problem for Haas in 2023, what they were able to do over one lap – in the hands of Nico Hulkenberg in particular – was vastly different.

The German beat Kevin Magnussen 15-7 in this head-to-head last time around, with the Dane looking to reduce that gap and overturn it with both drivers out of contract at the end of the year.

