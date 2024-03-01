F1 2024 qualifying results from the Bahrain Grand Prix
The drivers took to the track in anger for the first time this season as qualifying took place for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
After many hours of testing and some final moments of practice, Formula 1 had its first competitive session under the lights in Sakhir with qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Alpine’s nightmare was confirmed when pre-season predictions of them being last proved correct. It was also a double Q1 exit for Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu while Logan Sargeant continued his run of qualifying behind Alex Albon.
Heading out early doors were both Alpines and Stake drivers with Logan Sargeant.
Into Q2 and it was the turn of RB to see both of their drivers exit while Lance Stroll will be disappointed to qualify in 12th.
But Q3 was a similar story to 2023 with Max Verstappen once again proving the best on the grid.
2024 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results 2024 in full:
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:29.179
2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.228
3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.306
4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.328
5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.358
6 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.363
7 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.435
8 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.504
9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.531
10 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.323
11 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.964
12 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.035
13 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.056
14 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.113
15 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.364
16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +0.847
17 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +0.848
18 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.861
19 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.884
20 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.039