The drivers took to the track in anger for the first time this season as qualifying took place for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

After many hours of testing and some final moments of practice, Formula 1 had its first competitive session under the lights in Sakhir with qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Alpine’s nightmare was confirmed when pre-season predictions of them being last proved correct. It was also a double Q1 exit for Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu while Logan Sargeant continued his run of qualifying behind Alex Albon.

Heading out early doors were both Alpines and Stake drivers with Logan Sargeant.

Into Q2 and it was the turn of RB to see both of their drivers exit while Lance Stroll will be disappointed to qualify in 12th.

But Q3 was a similar story to 2023 with Max Verstappen once again proving the best on the grid.

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results 2024 in full:

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:29.179

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.228

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.306

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.328

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.358

6 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.363

7 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.435

8 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.504

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.531

10 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.323

11 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.964

12 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.035

13 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.056

14 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.113

15 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.364

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +0.847

17 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +0.848

18 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.861

19 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.884

20 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.039