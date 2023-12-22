F1 2024 season takes shape as two more teams announce launch date

Williams and Sauber have announced that they will launch their cars on February 5, following Ferrari’s confirmation earlier this week.

Ferrari had indicated they moved dates to avoid a clash but it appears Williams and Sauber did not have that conversation with the two now forced to share the limelight.

As it stands, those two are the earliest car releases ahead of pre-season testing which begins on February 21 in Bahrain.

For Williams, that is one day earlier than their 2023 launch while Sauber’s new era will begin two days before the final car of their Alfa Romeo partnership was released.

Just two teams shared a date last season with McLaren and Aston Martin both launching on February 13.

Williams will continue with their driver pairing of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant after extending the American following the season end.

Team boss James Vowles said of Sargeant’s renewal: “I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season.

“Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

“We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.”

Sauber meanwhile have promised to unveil their new name on New Year’s Day having initially been listed as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber on the FIA’s entry list.

