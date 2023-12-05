F1 2024 sprint schedule confirmed as two new venues join the scene

Formula 1 has announced the venues for the six sprint events to take place on the 2024 calendar.

Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar retain their sprint weekend status heading into F1 2024, while the returning Chinese Grand Prix, last seen on the F1 calendar in 2019, plus the Miami Grand Prix, will see their first taste of sprint action.

China will kick-off sprint action for F1 2024, the race weekend taking place from April 19-21 and serving as Round 5 of the season, with the following round in Miami a few weeks later making it back-to-back sprint weekends.

F1 sprint format change on the horizon?

It may not be the sprint format we saw in F1 2023 though, with a key meeting looming to cast a verdict on proposed changes.

The format was tweaked for F1 2023, bringing the sprint shootout qualifying event and race together on a Saturday, though it had been strongly rumoured that further alterations would be made in time for the F1 2024 sprint action.

At November’s F1 Commission meeting, it was agreed that the Sporting Advisory Committee will put forward a proposed new format for consideration at the first 2024 meeting, including revised timings and parc ferme regulations.

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I am delighted to announce six exciting venues for next season’s F1 sprint events, including two new hosts China and Miami, both of which will be fantastic additions and provide great racing for all our fans at the race and watching at home.

“Since its creation in 2021, the sprint has been consistent in delivering increased audiences on TV, more on track entertainment for the fans at events and increased fan engagement on social and digital platforms, and we are looking forward to the exciting events next year.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “I’m pleased to confirm the six sprint events for next season and am looking forward to the return of four host venues that have provided some thrilling action in the sprints this year.

“The addition of Shanghai will be a challenge for the teams and drivers as Formula 1 heads back to China for the first time since 2019, while a sprint in Miami will add a new dimension to an enthralling weekend.

“We must continuously develop and adapt to ensure we are doing what is best for the sport, and as such we are working with FOM and the teams to define the future direction of the sprint format.”

Qatar will hold the final sprint of F1 2024, as the penultimate round of the season unfolds at the Lusail International Circuit.

