F1 stands firm in Las Vegas row as official F1 2024 start times announced

The race start times for the F1 2024 season have been announced by the FIA, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix keeping its 10pm local time starting slot.

There were complaints from local people surrounding the night race last year, with red flags extending them to the 2am local curfew and fans only seeing minutes of running.

Refunds were not offered but vouchers were given to racegoing fans to spend on merchandise as compensation for this, after Carlos Sainz’s car drew up a water valve cover from the road surface and prompted lengthy repairs to the circuit.

Las Vegas keeps race start time but may switch practice times in F1 2024

The 10pm race start time for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in F1 2024 has been announced by the FIA, but free practice sessions are currently listed as ‘TBA’ [to be announced] by the governing body.

This leaves scope for Formula 1, who act in a dual capacity in Las Vegas as race promoters as well as the sport itself, to make free practice times earlier than in 2023 to avoid a repeat of the scenario which befell them in the first outing around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

After fans were forced to exit before FP2, F1 issued a response at the time to say: “There is no higher priority at a Formula 1 race than the safety and security of drivers, fans and staff alike.

“Following last night’s incident involving a water valve cover, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 and the FIA decided to take extra precautions to ensure the integrity of the track prior to the resumption of racing.

“These additional measures required multiple hours to fully complete, which led to a significant delay in the race schedule.

“Given the lateness of the hour and logistical concerns regarding the safe movement of fans and employees out of the circuit, LVGP made the difficult decision to close the fan zones prior to the beginning of Free Practice 2.

“With a full round of practice successfully completed, LVGP looks forward to providing a safe and entertaining race weekend for all.”

Practice times for 17 of the 24 races were announced by the FIA on Wednesday morning as the F1 2024 calendar begins to take shape, with non-sprint weekends having had their session times confirmed for the season ahead.

But all 24 races have had their start times announced for what is scheduled to be the longest ever Formula 1 season.

F1 2024 race start times

Bahrain Grand Prix: March 2, 6pm [3pm UK]

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: March 9, 8pm [5pm UK]

Australian Grand Prix: March 24, 3pm [4am UK]

Japanese Grand Prix: April 7, 2pm [6am UK]

Chinese Grand Prix: April 21, 3pm [8am UK]

Miami Grand Prix: May 5, 4pm [9pm UK]

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: May 19, 3pm [2pm UK]

Monaco Grand Prix: May 26, 3pm [2pm UK]

Canadian Grand Prix: June 9, 2pm [7pm UK]

Spanish Grand Prix: June 23, 3pm [2pm UK]

Austrian Grand Prix: June 30, 3pm [2pm UK]

British Grand Prix: July 7, 3pm

Hungarian Grand Prix: July 21, 3pm [2pm UK]

Belgian Grand Prix: July 28, 3pm [2pm UK]

Dutch Grand Prix: August 25, 3pm [2pm UK]

Italian Grand Prix: September 1, 3pm [2pm UK]

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: September 15, 3pm [12pm UK]

Singapore Grand Prix: September 22, 8pm [1pm UK]

United States Grand Prix: October 20, 2pm [8pm UK]

Mexico City Grand Prix: October 27, 2pm [8pm UK]

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: November 3, 2pm [5pm UK]

Las Vegas Grand Prix: November 23, 10pm [6am UK, November 24]

Qatar Grand Prix: December 1, 8pm [5pm UK]

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: December 8, 5pm [1pm UK]

