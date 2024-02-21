F1 2024 testing: What is each team’s testing driver line-up in Bahrain?
F1 2024 testing is upon us in Bahrain and each team is splitting its driving duties between their drivers, with each driver given a day and a half each to get used to their new machinery ahead of the new season.
With teams only allowed to run one car during the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, each driver will have to share their cockpit as they look to clock as many laps as possible before the new campaign gets underway.
So, with limited time and plenty of work to be done this week in Bahrain, here is a look at who will be on track and when during F1 2024 testing.
F1 2024 testing line-ups by team, by day
Alpine
Day 1: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)
Day 2: Pierre Gasly (AM), Esteban Ocon (PM)
Day 3: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)
Aston Martin
Day 1: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)
Day 2: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)
Day 3: Lance Stroll (AM), Fernando Alonso (PM)
Ferrari
Day 1: Charles Leclerc (AM), Carlos Sainz (PM)
Day 2: TBC
Day 3: TBC
Haas
Day 1: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)
Day 2: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)
Day 3: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)
McLaren
Day 1: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)
Day 2: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)
Day 3: Lando Norris (AM), Oscar Piastri (PM)
Mercedes
Day 1: George Russell
Day 2: Lewis Hamilton
Day 3: Lewis Hamilton (AM), George Russell (PM)
Red Bull
Day 1: Max Verstappen
Day 2: Sergio Perez (AM), Max Verstappen (PM)
Day 3: Sergio Perez
RB
Day 1: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM)
Day 2: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM)
Day 3: Daniel Ricciardo (AM), Yuki Tsunoda (PM)
Stake F1
Day 1: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)
Day 2: Zhou Guanyu (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)
Day 3: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)
Williams
Day 1: Logan Sargeant (AM), Alex Albon (PM)
Day 2: Logan Sargeant
Day 3: Alex Albon
