F1 2024 testing: What is each team’s testing driver line-up in Bahrain?

F1 2024 testing is upon us in Bahrain and each team is splitting its driving duties between their drivers, with each driver given a day and a half each to get used to their new machinery ahead of the new season.

With teams only allowed to run one car during the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, each driver will have to share their cockpit as they look to clock as many laps as possible before the new campaign gets underway.

So, with limited time and plenty of work to be done this week in Bahrain, here is a look at who will be on track and when during F1 2024 testing.

F1 2024 testing line-ups by team, by day

Alpine

Day 1: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)

Day 2: Pierre Gasly (AM), Esteban Ocon (PM)

Day 3: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)

Aston Martin

Day 1: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)

Day 2: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)

Day 3: Lance Stroll (AM), Fernando Alonso (PM)

Ferrari

Day 1: Charles Leclerc (AM), Carlos Sainz (PM)

Day 2: TBC

Day 3: TBC

Haas

Day 1: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Day 2: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)

Day 3: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

McLaren

Day 1: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)

Day 2: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)

Day 3: Lando Norris (AM), Oscar Piastri (PM)

Mercedes

Day 1: George Russell

Day 2: Lewis Hamilton

Day 3: Lewis Hamilton (AM), George Russell (PM)

Red Bull

Day 1: Max Verstappen

Day 2: Sergio Perez (AM), Max Verstappen (PM)

Day 3: Sergio Perez

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2024 grid?

F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

RB

Day 1: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM)

Day 2: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM)

Day 3: Daniel Ricciardo (AM), Yuki Tsunoda (PM)

Stake F1

Day 1: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)

Day 2: Zhou Guanyu (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)

Day 3: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)

Williams

Day 1: Logan Sargeant (AM), Alex Albon (PM)

Day 2: Logan Sargeant

Day 3: Alex Albon

Read next: F1 is back! Five big things to look out for in F1 2024 pre-season testing