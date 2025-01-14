History will be made ahead of the F1 2025 season, as all 10 teams will unveil their new liveries on the same evening at London’s O2 Arena.

Beyond that, however, some teams have already announced their own standalone car launches ahead of the 2025 season, which are set to show off the cars in more detail.

F1 2025 car launches: What is the difference between a livery launch and car launch?

When teams perform a car launch, they claim to be launching their new car in full for the year (though some look to deceive their rivals with what is unveiled), and a livery launch simply pulls the covers off the new colour scheme on the next cars, with the updated paintwork placed on either a show car or previous model from the team.

Traditionally, car launches have taken place in Formula 1 ahead of the new season as a big part of showcasing a team’s new cars in front of the media, their sponsors, as well as being able to speak to the drivers ahead of the new year.

What is confirmed is the special season launch event at The O2 in London on February 18 will see all 10 teams, all 20 drivers and a full arena of fans showcase each team’s liveries for the F1 2025 season.

It’s likely, though, that these liveries will be placed on show cars or 2024 cars, as opposed to revealing their actual F1 2025 challengers.

Some teams have already confirmed their own separate car launch for the 2025 season which will likely offer a closer look at their ‘real’ cars instead.

Looking ahead to further key milestones in the F1 2025 season

Though those with a technical eye look for as many clues as possible at car launches, spotting as many features as they can on new cars, there has been a long history of Formula 1 car launches featuring models that are potentially not quite the full planned specification.

This is because other teams are always looking at what their rivals put out to the world – and those launching cars are looking to hide their best innovations for themselves, to try and gain an advantage.

Which teams have confirmed a separate F1 2025 car launch and when are they?

It is not mandatory for a team to unveil their cars separately to the launch event at The O2, but a couple have confirmed they will be doing so already – while others may opt to pull the covers off their 2025 challengers at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Williams: February 14

Williams announced they will be launching the FW47 on Valentine’s Day, and they will be hoping it will be a love story between Carlos Sainz and his new machinery as he arrives at the team.

He joins Alex Albon at Williams on a multi-year deal for the new season, with the team set to unveil their new car in a one-off colour scheme before their real 2025 livery is revealed in London four days later.

Ferrari: February 19

A day after the London event, Ferrari will head back to Italy with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to unveil their latest challenger – the first with Hamilton in red.

What is the F1 2025 car launch calendar?

Williams: February 14

F1 2025 season launch: February 18

Ferrari: February 19

McLaren: TBC

Red Bull: TBC

Mercedes: TBC

Aston Martin: TBC

Alpine: TBC

Haas: TBC

Racing Bulls: TBC

Sauber: TBC

When is F1 2025 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing in Bahrain takes place between February 26-28.

