F1 driver contracts always spark intrigue, with moves between teams being labelled ‘silly season’ for a good reason – and 2024 provided one of the silliest seasons of the lot.

The 2025 season sees the majority of the grid already tied to long-term deals and a host of rookies joining the field, but there are six drivers which we believe see their contracts end at the conclusion of the 2025 season, making this year all-important for their futures. With the arrival of Cadillac in 2026, however, two more seats will be opening up – and they will have already had plenty of takers, no doubt…

F1 driver contracts: Whose contract is due to expire in 2025?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Joining the grid for the first time in 2025 is highly-rated teenager Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, who was chosen as Lewis Hamilton’s successor after his departure was announced for Ferrari.

The Italian’s Formula 1 arrival was confirmed at his home race weekend at Monza in 2024, following his free practice debut.

Having flown through the junior categories, Antonelli’s rookie credentials speak for themselves but his big test will come in 2025, having been signed up as George Russell’s team-mate.

The team confirmed Antonelli’s place on the grid for 2025 but did not state his deal was multi-year, so will look to hit the ground running in his rookie season in Formula 1.

Jack Doohan (Alpine)

Jack Doohan joins the grid on a full-time basis in 2025 after stepping in for his debut in Abu Dhabi, partnering Pierre Gasly at Alpine.

His promotion to Formula 1 had already been confirmed as he replaced the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon, with the Alpine junior becoming a senior driver for the first time.

His deal is believed to be a one-year contract with ‘Team Enstone’, with the young Australian going up against an experienced campaigner in Gasly on the other side of the garage.

More on F1 driver line-ups of the future

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for 2026?

👉 F1 2027 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2027 grid?

Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

Another of the rookies to join the F1 2025 field, Isack Hadjar’s contract is believed to be a one-year deal with Racing Bulls.

The 2024 Formula 2 runner-up heads into his first F1 campaign alongside an experienced hand in Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull’s sister squad, who heads into his fifth season at the Faenza-based team.

Hadjar spent two seasons in Formula 2 prior to his promotion to Racing Bulls, getting the nod to represent the team after Liam Lawson was promoted to Red Bull.

Liam Lawson (Red Bull)

Red Bull swiftly confirmed Liam Lawson would be partnering Max Verstappen in the F1 2025 season in the wake of the announcement from Sergio Perez that he would be departing.

The team stated in their press release it would be for the 2025 season and did not elaborate beyond that, but the nature of Red Bull contracts is such that their drivers can interchange between Red Bull and VCARB as required, which has been the case in the past for the likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

The New Zealander is looking to make the most of the opportunity to drive a front-running car after just 11 Grand Prix starts to his name, but facing the reigning four-time World Champion in equal machinery is no easy task.

George Russell (Mercedes)

George Russell will be taking on the role of team leader at Mercedes in 2025 as the team opted for youth to partner him in Kimi Antonelli, but 2025 also represents the final year of his multi-season deal with the Brackley-based constructor.

Having won three races with the team he represented as a junior by the end of 2024, Russell and Antonelli both reportedly see their contracts end at the same time as the team set themselves up for the sport’s huge regulation changes in 2026.

He earned 15 podiums, five poles and eight fastest laps heading into the 2025 campaign with Mercedes.

Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls)

Having been on a succession of one-year deals with AlphaTauri and VCARB, Yuki Tsunoda is now heading into his fifth season with Red Bull’s sister squad.

Christian Horner admitted it is likely to be his last with the team, too, given the need to promote less experienced drivers for their Formula 1 chance.

So that makes 2025 a likely make-or-break year with Tsunoda within the Red Bull stable, leaving open the possibility of either a Red Bull promotion or the need to find a seat elsewhere.

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?