F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2025 grid?

F1 driver contracts are always a hot topic of conversation every year, and the 2025 season is set to be no different.

While plenty of contracts are signed for this season and beyond, there is always the possibility of movement in the market in Formula 1. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the contractual status of each driver on the F1 2025 grid as we understand it.

F1 driver contracts: What is each driver’s contract status?

McLaren

Lando Norris – Contract unknown [at least end of 2027]

Lando Norris signed an ‘extended multi-year’ deal beyond the end of his previous contract with McLaren, which was already due to end in 2025.

While the team did not give an exact end date, by process of elimination, to give a multi-year extension beyond 2025 should take the Briton to at least 2027 as it stands – though only he and the team will know its full extent.

Oscar Piastri – Contract until end of 2026

McLaren did confirm Oscar Piastri signed a lengthy contract extension with them after impressing on his rookie season with the team, however.

The young Australian is now due to be a McLaren driver until the end of the 2026 season at least.

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton – Contract until end of 2026

Lewis Hamilton shocked the Formula 1 world when it was announced he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, with part of the reasoning behind it – beyond the long-held wish to drive for the Scuderia – being Ferrari’s willingness to offer him a longer-term contract than Mercedes.

He penned a multi-year deal to start in 2025, which secures his future on the grid until at least 2026.

Charles Leclerc – Contract unknown, next ‘several seasons to come’

Charles Leclerc holds the distinction of having been awarded the longest ever contract handed to a Ferrari driver back in 2019, a five-year deal that took him until 2024.

Soon before that season, he announced a new deal that was unspecified in length, but he confirmed on social media it would be for the next “several seasons to come”, so expect to see Leclerc in red for a good while yet.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen – Contract until end of 2028

Max Verstappen signed a huge contract extension with Red Bull in the weeks following his first World Championship with the team back in 2021, which is due to take him all the way until the 2028 season.

His contract is also widely reported to make him the highest paid driver on the grid, with prominent business magazine Forbes having estimated his 2024 pay at $75m including bonuses.

Liam Lawson – Contract until end of 2025

Sergio Perez had been contracted until 2026 with Red Bull, but when he opted to step away from the seat at the end of 2024, it was Liam Lawson who received the nod to get promoted to the ‘senior’ team.

Red Bull only confirmed his place in the seat for 2025, rather than on a multi-year basis, but he has every chance to impress alongside Verstappen.

Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli – Contract until end of 2025

Kimi Antonelli joins the Formula 1 grid in 2025 with Mercedes having opted to promote from within when replacing Lewis Hamilton after his Ferrari move.

The Italian teenager comes extremely highly-rated, and though his initial deal was only listed as being for the 2025 season, he has already held a great affinity with Mercedes throughout his junior career.

George Russell – Contract until end of 2025

George Russell signed a multi-year contract extension with Mercedes after initially joining the team in 2022, which would take him until the end of 2025 as we understand it.

He takes on the role of team leader as 2025 gets underway, with a rookie team-mate alongside him.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso – Contract until end of 2026

Fernando Alonso took a leap of faith in moving from Alpine to Aston Martin in 2023, and kept the faith with ‘Team Silverstone’ in signing another multi-year contract extension in 2024.

His current deal will see him through until the end of 2026, with he and Aston Martin banking on the success of the team’s transition to Formula 1’s huge upcoming regulation changes.

Lance Stroll – Contract for ‘2025 and beyond’

Having previously been thought to be on a rolling contract, Aston Martin gave Lance Stroll certainty when it was announced in June 2024 that he was now on a contract for ‘2025 and beyond’, without a specified end date given.

Alpine

Jack Doohan – Contract until end of 2025

Jack Doohan was promoted from reserve to race driver for the 2025 season with Alpine, and having made his debut in Abu Dhabi in 2024, he he has the full year to impress.

Pierre Gasly – Contract until at least end of 2026

Pierre Gasly earned a multi-year extension with Alpine beyond 2025 that will see his stay on the grid remain until at least the end of 2026.

Haas

Oliver Bearman – Contract until end of 2026

Oliver Bearman was handed a multi-year deal for his rookie season with Haas, having undertaken an extensive free practice programme with the team in 2024.

He also took in three Grand Prix starts in unexpected circumstances, filling in for Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen at Ferrari and Haas respectively, impressing along the way.

Esteban Ocon – Contract until end of 2026

Esteban Ocon ended a long association with ‘Team Enstone’ in their Renault and Alpine guises at the end of 2024 to head to Haas on a multi-year deal, meaning he is set to be on the grid until at least the end of 2026.

Racing Bulls

Isack Hadjar – Contract until end of 2025

When Liam Lawson was promoted to drive for Red Bull in 2025, Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar was promoted in his stead at sister team Racing Bulls.

Hadjar’s contract was not stipulated to be any longer than 2025, meaning he is likely to need to impress on his rookie season.

Yuki Tsunoda – Contract until end of 2025

Yuki Tsunoda was quickly renewed to a fifth one-year deal to drive for Red Bull’s sister team, and 2024 proved to be his best season so far in Formula 1.

With the admission from Christian Horner that his fifth year at their junior team is likely to be his last, he will be one of the drivers to watch on the market in 2025.

Williams

Alex Albon – Contract until end of 2026

Alex Albon signed a long-term Williams contract after impressing on his return to the grid in 2022, giving the former Red Bull driver security in his place on the grid.

He still has this deal ongoing as it stands, which we understand to expire in 2026.

Carlos Sainz – Contracted until end of 2026

Carlos Sainz saw his future up for grabs when it was confirmed he would be leaving Ferrari in early 2024, with Williams eventually winning the battle to sign him.

He is contracted on a multi-year deal “with options to extend”, which team principal James Vowles confirmed could last until 2028 if the deal is fulfilled to its potential.

Sauber

Gabriel Bortoleto – Contract until at least end of 2026

Formula 2 champion in 2024, Gabriel Bortoleto faces the unusual scenario of going up against his manager on the grid in 2025, as he’s represented by Fernando Alonso’s management company.

He penned a multi-year deal with Sauber to see them through their transition to Audi for the 2026 season at least.

Nico Hulkenberg – Contract until at least end of 2026

Nico Hulkenberg was quickly snapped up to join Sauber after an impressive start to the 2024 season with Haas, with the team looking ahead to their upcoming Audi years and wanting a blend of youth and experience.

Hulkenberg ticks the requirement of experience on the Formula 1 grid handily, and is due to drive with the team until at least 2026.

