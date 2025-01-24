Formula 1 drivers are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, and the F1 2025 grid looks set to continue that trend.

Drivers supplement a base salary with bonuses dependent on where they finish in races, the Drivers’ Championship, how they help the team in the Constructors’ standings and much more – making being a Formula 1 driver a lucrative career for those who succeed.

F1 driver salaries: Who are the highest-paid drivers in Formula 1?

Prominent business magazine Forbes listed Max Verstappen as the highest-paid driver in Formula 1 last year, combining a $60m base salary with $15m in bonuses.

Lewis Hamilton was second, with a $55m base salary added to with $2m in bonuses, while both McLaren drivers had comparatively lower base salaries, but such was their performance in 2024, Forbes claimed their bonus payments saw them grow their pay packets significantly as a result.

In the case of Lando Norris, he reportedly made a $12m base salary almost treble to $35m, while Oscar Piastri earned a reported $17m in bonus payments, supplementing a reported $5m base salary to make him earn a reported $22m.

As a two-time World Champion, Fernando Alonso remains one of the highest-paid drivers in the sport, with a reported $27.5m earned in 2024.

Do F1 driver salaries count as part of the budget cap?

No, driver salaries do not make up a part of the F1 budget cap, meaning teams are free to pay their drivers as much (or as little) as they please.

Currently, all team salaries come under Formula 1’s annual spending limits, but the team’s two drivers and three other highest-paid staff members are exempt from inclusion in the final report.

More on Formula 1 and the finances involved in the sport

💵 Explained: Why most Formula 1 drivers choose to live in Monaco

💵 F1 team principals’ rich list: Net worth figures revealed for Wolff, Horner and more

Who are the lowest-paid drivers in Formula 1?

Rookies tend to have lower earning power when they come into Formula 1 as, in any line of work, they need to prove themselves before earning the big money.

Alongside that, drivers who bring significant sponsorship income to their team can have their pay supplemented by their sponsors, with a lower salary coming from their team.

Early earning figures for the five F1 2025 rookies have yet to be reported, with Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Isack Hadjar all joining the grid on a full-time basis in 2025.

Reported F1 2025 driver salaries

[Based on combined reported 2024 earnings and media claims of 2025 salaries]

Max Verstappen Red Bull $75 million

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $57 million

Lando Norris McLaren $35 million

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $27.5 million

Charles Leclerc Ferrari $27 million

George Russell Mercedes $23 million

Oscar Piastri McLaren $22 million

Carlos Sainz Williams $19 million

Pierre Gasly Alpine $12 million

Esteban Ocon Haas $6 million

Nico Hulkenberg Sauber $5 million

Alex Albon Williams $3 million

Lance Stroll Aston Martin $3 million

Liam Lawson Red Bull $3 million

Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls $3 million

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes unknown

Oliver Bearman Haas unknown

Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber unknown

Jack Doohan Alpine unknown

Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls unknown

Read next: Which drivers are paid the most? F1, IndyCar and NASCAR driver salaries revealed