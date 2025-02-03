The F1 2025 campaign feels a giant step closer after the FIA officially confirmed the start times for all 24 scheduled races.

The upcoming season holds the potential to grow into an all-time classic, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen chases his fifth consecutive World Championship against anticipated competition from McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, with driver moves like Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari creating major intrigue.

F1 2025 start times confirmed by FIA

There will be a great deal of attention on Liam Lawson meanwhile as he becomes the next driver to take on the challenge of being Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate, with just 11 grands prix on the clock, while Kimi Antonelli begins F1 life as Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement, the Italian among a healthy collection of fresh faces for F1 2025.

All the F1 2025 details you need

History was made last season as the calendar grew to 24 races, this once more the case for F1 2025. Nonetheless, there are some notable changes.

The Australian Grand Prix returns to its previous position as the season-opener for F1 2025, the FIA now confirming a local start time of 1500 for that race at Albert Park, while the Las Vegas Grand Prix start time has been brought forward two hours to 2000 local time for 2025.

Let’s take a closer look at the full list of start times for F1 2025 (all times are local)…

Australian GP: 1500

Chinese GP: 1100 Sprint, 1500 Grand Prix

Japanese GP: 1400

Bahrain GP: 1800

Saudi Arabian GP: 2000

Miami GP: 1200 Sprint, 1600 Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: 1500

Monaco GP: 1500

Spanish GP: 1500

Canadian GP: 1400

Austrian GP: 1500

British GP: 1500

Belgian GP: 1500

Hungarian GP: 1500

Dutch GP: 1500

Italian GP: 1500

Azerbaijan GP: 1500

Singapore GP: 2000

United States GP: 1200 Sprint, 1400 Grand Prix

Mexico City GP: 1400

Brazilian GP: 1100 Sprint, 1400 Grand Prix

Las Vegas GP: 2000

Qatar GP: 1700 Sprint, 1900 Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi GP: 1700

