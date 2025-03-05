Joining Ferrari with one goal in mind, breaking Michael Schumacher’s record for the most World titles, Christijan Albers believes Lewis Hamilton has the same “intangibility” as the German.

Hamilton is embarking on a new adventure this season, the Briton having left Mercedes after 12 years to try for an eighth World title at Ferrari.

Can Lewis Hamilton break Michael Schumacher’s title record?

Although Hamilton won six Drivers’ titles with Mercedes during his first nine years with the Brackley squad, in the last three he only managed two race wins and a single pole position.

This not only led to questions about his motivation but also whether or not, knocking on 40’s door last year, he had lost speed. Even he pondered that, telling the media at last year’s penultimate race in Qatar that he was “definitely not fast anymore”.

But reinvigorated by the challenge ahead, Hamilton has made it clear he has one goal in mind.

“Winning the championship for Ferrari,” he said. “That’s what I’m working towards.

“I don’t think about the number eight. I’m thinking about the first championship that the team’s won for some time, although they’ve already had many, many World Championships over the history.

“So, for me, it’s looking for that first one with the team, and right now it’s about how can I contribute to that? How can I help them achieve that?”

It was the same goal Schumacher had when he joined the team in 1996 to chase Ferrari’s first World title in almost two decades. Again, it’s been almost two decades since Ferrari last won the Drivers’ title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

But while it took Schumacher five years to break the team’s duck, Hamilton and Ferrari will be hoping to do it sooner, if not even this year.

Albers says he sees a lot of Schumacher in Hamilton with both determined to maintain a bit of distance.

“He is a copy of Michael Schumacher,” the former F1 driver said of Hamilton on the De Telegraaf podcast. “He had the same approach.

“Something that is intangible is always the most popular. If Max [Verstappen] is less approachable, then he will also have more of that appeal.”

Looking ahead to Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari and his chances of winning that elusive eighth World title, Albers believes it will be a tough challenge for the 40-year-old given the weight of expectation.

He, however, applauds him for having the “balls” to throw the dice.

“I wonder how Lewis is going to prepare for this season,” said the former Minardi and Spyker driver.

“It is now going to be a very tough and difficult season. It seems really difficult for him, and I say that as a former driver.

“He’s a seven-time World Champion, so they all expect you to fight at the front, beat Leclerc and bring the team forward.

“Regardless of the results, he does have balls. He dares to go to a team continuously to make another team better and become champion. He is not afraid to work somewhere else. That has its charm.”

Hamilton was quizzed on the ‘intangible’ topic when it was pointed out during pre-season testing that he sometimes stayed away from the photographers in the paddock by covering his face or arriving very early.

“I think people who are constantly in the spotlight are always being photographed, but I want to stay private,” he said as per scuderiafans. “I don’t always want cameras pointed at me.

“I don’t always want to have my picture taken. Photos are taken of me repeatedly and then shared. But it’s also a matter of privacy, to keep something for myself and have my own space.”

