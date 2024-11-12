F1 2025 set for epic London launch event in 10-team reveal

The F1 2025 championship season will kick off via a 10-team car launch event in London, breaking with the traditions of the usual launch season.

Formula 1 will hold a launch season extravaganza in London ahead of the F1 2025 season, bringing together all 10 teams for a massive event to ring in the new championship.

F1 2025 launch event announced

To launch the F1 2025 season and celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary, all 10 teams and 20 drivers will descend upon London’s O2 Arena for a sport-wide season launch event.

Traditionally, F1 launch season has been piecemeal with individual teams revealing their cars or liveries via bespoke events organised wherever suits best – whether that be in the factory or a far-flung location at the behest of a new sponsor.

But this will change for 2025 as all 10 teams will reveal their cars and new looks for the championship at the same time, with the first-of-its-kind event also set to feature entertainment and live music performances.

The launch event will take place on February 18th, 2025, between 8 and 10 pm at the O2, with all 10 teams showing off their 2025 liveries and showcasing their driver line-ups.

The interactive evening will also see plenty of interviews with leading figures.

Brian Burke of BrianBurkeCreative, creator of the opening and closing ceremonies of last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, will create the evening’s backdrop for the F1 2025 season launch, with Burke boasting of experience in live television series and events as well as visual spectacles.

Tickets will be tiered pricing within the O2, ranging from £58 to £113, and will be on sale from 10 am on Friday, 15th of November, via the O2’s website, while the event will also be streamed live globally.

“For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

It’s a major change in the dynamic of how F1 prepares for a new season, although there is nothing to stop each team from also getting its day in the sun via its own commercial launch event should they choose to do so.

Bringing together all 10 teams for a singular launch event compresses the entire launch season into a solitary couple of hours, but allows Liberty Media involvement in the organisation of the event rather than requiring the teams to pull their own ideas together.

“The FIA is delighted to join our colleagues at FOM and all the teams in the staging of the inaugural Formula 1 season launch event,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The occasion will also serve as a fitting prelude to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the sport throughout the 2025 season.”

