The first rule of Formula 1 is its simplest: Always beat your team-mate. That remains true in F1 2025, too, 75 years on from the sport’s original season.

Because every car is different, the only way to know how a driver is truly performing is by comparing them to the person in the only other version of the exact same car – making these statistics a subject of intrigue season after season. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at the F1 2025 grid.

F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: McLaren

Lando Norris 1-0 Oscar Piastri

Sprint: Lando Norris 0-0 Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has seemingly held Oscar Piastri at arm’s length in their time together so far at McLaren in this metric, winning the head-to-head 17-5 in 2023 before emerging 16-8 ahead in 2024, though Piastri closed the gap to his points total.

Both drivers hold aims of becoming World Champion in 2025, and the first step to that will be emerging victorious against their team-mate.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton 0-1 Charles Leclerc

Sprint: Lewis Hamilton 0-0 Charles Leclerc

This is the team-mate battle that so many people are looking forward to seeing unfold in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have made their mutual admiration clear away from the circuit, sharing a love of music, their dogs, playing chess together at the season launch at London’s O2 Arena, but they both have their eyes firmly fixed on the prize in the 2025 season.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Red Bull

Max Verstappen 1-0 Liam Lawson

Sprint: Max Verstappen 0-0 Liam Lawson

Having come out on top 20-2 and then 23-1 against Sergio Perez in the last two seasons, it’s small wonder Christian Horner has described the task facing Liam Lawson as arguably the toughest in Formula 1 as being Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

Lawson is not expected to beat the reigning title-holder, but rather support him in his quest to make Red Bull the Constructors’ Champions once again as Verstappen goes in search of a fifth straight Drivers’ Championship.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli 0-1 George Russell

Sprint: Kimi Antonelli 0-0 George Russell

Having emerged ahead in both qualifying and race trim against a seven-time World Champion in Lewis Hamilton last season, George Russell heads into 2025 with every confidence in his own capabilities against a highly-rated rookie in Kimi Antonelli.

The teenage Italian bypassed Formula 3 entirely and took in just one season in Formula 2 before stepping up to the big time, and is likely to be learning under Russell’s tutelage at this early point in his career.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso 0-1 Lance Stroll

Sprint: Fernando Alonso 0-0 Lance Stroll

While Lance Stroll has gradually closed the gap in the head-to-head records so far, Fernando Alonso has held a comfortable lead over his Aston Martin team-mate with 19-3 and 17-7 victories in this metric so far.

Alonso has seldom lost one of these statistics over a long period, too. Of all his team-mates, only Esteban Ocon has emerged on top in a race head-to-head throughout their whole period together – though Alonso will look to a reliability-plagued season at Alpine as part of that.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Alpine

Jack Doohan 0-1 Pierre Gasly

Sprint: Jack Doohan 0-0 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly has a rookie team-mate with him at Alpine in the 2025 season, with Jack Doohan stepping up from reserve to a race seat.

He will look to compete as best he can with an experienced hand and a Grand Prix winner in Gasly, with Alpine looking to move up the field if possible.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Haas

Oliver Bearman 0-1 Esteban Ocon

Sprint: Oliver Bearman 0-0 Esteban Ocon

The new Haas duo has dubbed itself ‘Bearcon’ as the F1 2025 season gets underway, with Esteban Ocon joined by Ollie Bearman at the team.

Bearman impressed on three substitute outings for Ferrari and Haas in 2024 respectively, while Ocon moved after several years and a memorable race victory at Alpine.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Racing Bulls

Isack Hadjar 0-1 Yuki Tsunoda

Sprint: Isack Hadjar 0-0 Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda is joined by Isack Hadjar at Racing Bulls this season, with Tsunoda having first met Hadjar as a 14-year-old at a Honda scouting event at Suzuka, where he was a judge.

Now, they go up against each other in equal machinery, and the gloves will surely be off as they compete head-to-head.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Williams

Alex Albon 1-0 Carlos Sainz

Sprint: Alex Albon 0-0 Carlos Sainz

With the best will possible to Logan Sargeant and a rookie Franco Colapinto, Alex Albon has largely ruled the roost at Williams in his time there.

In the arrival of a four-time race winner in Carlos Sainz, the team has a formidable line-up and an intriguing match-up to go with it.

F1 2025 head-to-head race record: Sauber

Gabriel Bortoleto 0-1 Nico Hulkenberg

Sprint: Gabriel Bortoleto 0-0 Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg rejoins Sauber to spearhead the team’s transition to Audi in 2026, having enjoyed an impressive spell at Haas.

He’s joined by a back-to-back F3 and F2 champion in Gabriel Bortoleto, who joins Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Oscar Piastri in achieving that rare feat in winning both titles in consecutive seasons – made all the rarer by winning the F3 title in his rookie season, too.

